CMA Awards 2020 Performers List: Who Is Performing?

The CMA Awards 2020 show airs tonight, November 11, 2020, at 8 p.m / 7 p.m. CT. The show will feature a number of performers and presenters as awards are given to country music stars across numerous categories.

With more than 20 performers lined up for the show, the CMA awards promise to be action-packed. The show will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, live from Nashville.

According to a press release, the show is taking place in the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” McEntire told Good Morning America. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

CMA Awards 2020 Performers

The performers for the CMA Awards range from newcomers to country music to country music legends. While two performances had to be canceled due to COVID-19 precautions and positive tests, plenty of performers will still be taking the stage.

Here’s who to expect to see performing at the CMA Awards:

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Kelsea Ballerini

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town (a tribute to Kenny Rogers)

Ashley McBryde

Reba McEntire with Darius Rucker

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi (a tribute to Joe Diffie)

Carly Pearce with Charles Kelley

Rascal Flatts

Darius Rucker ft. Lady A

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Morgan Wallen

A collaboration by Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin

Opening performance by Jason Aldean, Dierks Bently, Brothers Osborne, Jenee Fleenor, Ashley McBryde

Tributes during the show will be for Charlie Daniels, who died in July, a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died in March, and a tribute for Joe Diffie, who also died in March.

Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs lead in nominations, as Lambert was nominated in every category she was eligible for, and Combs was nominated for all but two categories he was eligible for.

Florida Georgia Line Performance Canceled Due to COVID-19 Positive Test

Florida Georgia Line was originally set to perform at the CMA Awards, but singer Tyler Hubbard was diagnosed with COVID-19 and will not be able to attend the show, he announced on his Instagram. He is currently quarantining near his home.

“Got the Rona,” he wrote in the post. “Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

Another changed performance due to COVID-19 is Carly Pearce’s duet; she was originally supposed to perform with duet partner Lee Brice, but she will now be performing with Lady A member Charles Kelley, according to The Boot.

The CMA Awards air on Wednesday, November 11 at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

