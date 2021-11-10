CMA Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After a limited ceremony in 2020, the 55th annual Country Music Association Awards are back in action for 2021, airing live on Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 CMA Awards online:

Hosted for the first time by country music superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan, the 2021 CMA Awards are bringing together country music’s biggest names for a night to celebrate the best in their genre.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music,” said Bryan in a statement when he was announced as the host. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. … I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make country music shine.”

As far as nominations go, Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack with five nominations apiece, followed by Gabby Barrett with four, and Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris and Chris Young with three noms each.

With her three nominations, Lambert moved into a tie for third with the most overall nominations ever and the most nominated female artist of all time.

“This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for country music,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our country music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year’s nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!”

The 2021 performers include host Bryan, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, the Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton.

The 2021 CMA Awards presenters include Trace Adkins, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Deana Carter, Lauren Daigle, Russell Dickerson, Faith Fennidy, Florida Georgia Line, Freddie Freeman, Amy Grant, Dulé Hill, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Lady A, Zachary Levi, Scotty McCreery, Hayley Orrantia, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker, Susan Sarandon, Saycon Sengbloh, Kurt Warner, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood.

The 2021 Country Music Association Awards air live Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.