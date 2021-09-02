CMA Summer Jam 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Summer is coming to a close, so ring it out in style with the Country Music Association’s Summer Jam concert, which will air Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 CMA Summer Jam online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 CMA Summer Jam live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 CMA Summer Jam live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2021 CMA Summer Jam live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 CMA Summer Jam live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CMA Summer Jam 2021 Preview





Play



A Thousand Miles from Nowhere – Carrie Underwood & Dwight Yoakam (CMA Summer Jam 7-27-21) CMA Summer Jam – July 27, 2021 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN 2021-07-28T06:46:06Z

This three-hour primetime salute to summer will feature “individual performances and collaborations from more than 20 of the biggest stars in country music.” The special was filmed throughout July and it marks “the first concert broadcast event for CMA in nearly two years,” according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

Artists featured in “CMA Summer Jam” will include Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Dwight Yoakam all performing from the open-air Ascend Amphitheater in downtown Nashville, Tenn. Additional performances featured in the primetime special will include Bentley with BRELAND and HARDY live from Bentley’s Whiskey Row nightclub on Broadway, Eric Church from the center of the city’s John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge overlooking the Cumberland River, and Darius Rucker taking the outdoor stage at Nashville’s brand new Fifth & Broadway complex downtown.

“I am still grinning ear to ear from these last two nights of incredible live Country Music,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, in a statement. “Seeing artists finally return to the stage and the reaction from fans was absolutely electric. Viewers are in for such a treat from familiar superstars and fresh new faces when ‘CMA Summer Jam’ airs on Sept. 2 on ABC.”

The official playlist for the event includes “Slow,” “High Horse,” Let’s Build a Fire,” “Hose Water,” “Over You is You,” “Lonely Alone,” “Key to Life,” “Beers and Sunshine,” “Beers on Me,” “New Truck,” “Wait Outside,” “Lying,” “Stop Draggin’ Your Boots,” “Coast,” “Summer in a Small Town,” “All Night,” “Memory,” “Out in the Middle,” “Zero Trucks,” “Small Town State of Mind,” “Run Girl,” “Vacation,” “Happy Anywhere,” “Waves,” “Dashboard Jesus,” “Both Sides of the Mississippi,” “Neon Diamonds,” “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” “Southbound,” “Footprints on the Moon,” “Heart of the Night,” “Where Ya At,” “Rose,” Fancy Like,” “Long Time No Sea,” “Boot Up,” “Song of the Summer,” “Highway on the Water,” “Somethin’ in the Sunshine,” “Key to the City,” “Nobody’s More Country,” “Lil Bit,” “Sundress,” “Throw It Back,” “Drive,” “Call It Country,” “Back,” “Never Mine,” “Open,” “Summer Crazy,” “Freedom Was a High Way,” “ABBY,” “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Tequila Little Time,” “Tequila on a Boat,” “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” “Sunroof,” “All Night,” “This One’s For the Girls,” “Caught Up in the Country,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Some Girls,” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

The 2021 CMA Summer Jam airs Thursday, September 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.