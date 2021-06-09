CMT Music Awards 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 CMT Music Awards air live on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 CMT Music Awards online for free:

The CMT Music Awards are a fan-voted awards show that highlights the best in the past year of country music. In 2021, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead all nominees with four apiece, followed by Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, and Mickey Guyton with three each.

Performers for the awards include Ballerini, Paul Klein, Carrie Underwood, NEEDTOBREATHE, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, BRELAND, Guyton, Brown, Chris Young, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina, Jon Pardi, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Gladys Knight, Lambert, Jack Ingram, and Jon Randall. Ballerini and Brown are co-hosting.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney – “Knowing You”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”

The 2021 CMT Music Awards will air live Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT and also MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

