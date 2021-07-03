Colbert vs Nyambayar Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Chris Colbert (15-0, 6 KOs) will put his WBA interim super featherweight title on the line on Saturday night when he boxes Tugstsogt Nyambayar (12-1, 9 KOs) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA.

Colbert vs Nyambayar Preview

Colbert, a 24-year-old from Brooklyn, has held the WBA interim super featherweight belt since he took a unanimous decision over Jezreel Corrales in January 2020.

Eleven months later, he defended the strap by stopping Jaime Arboleda in the 11th round.

Colbert was slated to meet 2004 Olympic gold medalist Yuriorkis Gamboa on Saturday, but the 39-year-old Cuban pulled out of the bout with an injury two weeks ago.

In stepped Nyambayar, a 29-year-old with an Olympic medal of his own, a silver claimed in 2012. The Mongolian, who fell to Gary Russell Jr. via unanimous decision in a bid for the WBC featherweight title in February 2020, is making his super featherweight debut.

“He’s a good fighter,” Colbert told The PBC Podcast, per Boxing Scene. “He’s an Olympian, right? He got an Olympic medal. But he’s never fought ‘Prime Time.’ I think I’m too fast, too big, too strong.

“Him coming up in weight and taking the fight on a week and half notice? That’s dangerous.”

Though just six of Colbert’s 15 victories have ended via knockout, he predicted he’d stop Nyambayar before the final bell.

“You can’t take a fight against a monster like myself on a week’s notice and move up in weight to fight me at that and think you’re going to win,” he told The PBC Podcast, per Boxing Junkie.

He added: “I don’t plan to have this fight go the distance.”

Nyambayar rebounded from his title-fight loss to defeat Cobia Breedy via split decision in September. He’s ended nine of his 12 victories early.

“I’m really excited for this fight. It’s my first fight at 130 pounds and I want to show what I can do,” Nyambayar said Thursday, according to Bad Left Hook. “I’m ready for this opportunity.

“Just know this, we are here to win. My team is here to win. I’m ready for Chris Colbert. That’s it.

“I don’t care that I’m fighting on short notice at a higher weight. I believe in myself. I can fight at 122, I can fight at 126 and I can fight at 130.

“Two weeks’ notice is enough for me. If I didn’t take the fight, Colbert wouldn’t have a fight. So he should be thankful. Let’s see what happens. I’m going to whoop his ass.

“I believe in my speed and I believe in my power. I believe in myself. I just want to test myself. This is a good opportunity versus a good fighter.”

He added: “Colbert has similar speed compared to Gary Russell Jr., so it’s not going to be anything I haven’t seen before. The adjustments from the Russell fight have been made in the gym over time.”

