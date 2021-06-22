How to Watch ‘College Bowl’ 2021 NBC Reboot Online

There’s a fun new game show coming to TV with “College Bowl,” premiering Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “College Bowl” online:

Peyton Manning Hosts the Ultimate Academic Challenge – Capital One College Bowl Host Peyton Manning is joined by his brother Cooper as teams from rival colleges go head-to-head with $1 million in scholarships on the line.

This reboot of the classic game show that ran on NBC in the 1960s boasts NFL legend Peyton Manning as its host and features his brother Cooper Manning as the sideline reporter.

The press release explains how the bowl works:

The 10-episode series is a reboot of the classic “College Bowl” that previously aired successfully on NBC in the U.S, internationally and on college campuses for many decades. All in the spirit of fun, “College Bowl” has been a beloved competition where universities get to see who comes out on top in a battle of the brains. Participating teams will be selected from schools of all sizes with the individuals receiving a significant scholarship for participating in “College Bowl.” The winning team members will have a chance to take home even bigger scholarships, in addition to bragging rights as the “College Bowl” champions. Twelve schools will compete in a bracketed tournament over four rounds where teams vie for the most points. The top two teams will advance to the final where they compete head-to-head and where one will ultimately declare victory.

Participating schools include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana.

“We’re excited to bring this beloved college game show back to primetime with a fresh new spin that is sure to not only entertain but also inspire,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, in a statement. “Peyton’s love for competition, sport and education makes him the perfect host and partner. It will be so much fun to showcase these college rivalries and, more importantly, the incredibly smart and talented students behind them.”

Added Peyton Manning, “I’ve always loved intense college competition, so I’m thrilled to be part of the team bringing back ‘College Bowl.’ Having personally seen the profound impact scholarships can make on deserving students, I can’t wait for the moment when we get to award life-changing scholarships to the winning team.”

The “Capital One College Bowl” premieres Tuesday, June 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

