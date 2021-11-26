Colorado vs Utah Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 18 Utah Utes (8-3) and Colorado Buffaloes (4-7) meet again after Thanksgiving day in Salt Lake City.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Colorado vs Utah online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colorado vs Utah live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colorado vs Utah live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Colorado vs Utah live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Colorado vs Utah live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Colorado vs Utah live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Colorado vs Utah Football 2021 Preview

Utah looks to close out the regular season strong before the Pac-12 championship game while Colorado looks for a respectable end to its season.

Colorado comes into the game, winning two of its last three games after a 2-6 start to the season. The Buffaloes had only one FBS win before November, a 34-0 rout of Arizona. Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell expects a big challenge and a big opportunity to take a step as a program.

“Utah got better every week in the season,” Dorrell said according to Tyler King of the Colorado Springs Gazette. “They had some struggles early and it was probably around Week 6 or 7 of the season that they just started to click. Defensively, they’re playing as good as they’ve played all season. They’re very, very stingy on that side of the ball.”

Utah flexed its defensive muscles in a 38-7 win over then No. 3 Oregon, a team known for high-powered offense. No other team limited the Ducks to a touchdown this season.

The Utes allow 341.5 yards of total offense per game. Only two teams have cracked 30 points against the Utes this season.

Utes defensive end Mika Tafua leads the team in sacks with 8.5, and he has 12 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. Linebacker Devin Lloyd leads in takeaways with three interceptions and a forced fumble and recovery. Lloyd also gets to the quarterback and has six sacks in addition to 21 tackles for loss.

“He does stuff that probably most kids out there in this country don’t do with his work ethic and his commitment to the game,” Utes linebacker coach Colton Swan said of Lloyd per Josh Furlong of KSL.com. “It’d be hard pressed to find a guy that spends as much time watching film and perfecting his play that he does, and he is extremely bright and he’s smart; he works hard at it. He wants to be good and that’s why he’s in the position that he’s in.”

Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis will need to find a way to guide his unit against a talented and staunch defense. Lewis completes 59.8% of his passes but only has 1,456 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. Running back Jarek Broussard leads the run game with 661 yards and two touchdowns on 142 carries — an average of 4.7 yards per attempt.

Utah meanwhile has an offense that amasses 433.5 yards per game and 36.1 points. Utes quarterback Cameron Rising has been solid with 1,930 yards, 14 touchdowns, just two interceptions, and a 62.9% completion rate.

Tavion Thomas leads a talented group of running backs. The Utes have three averaging 5.8 yards or better per carry with 70 or more attempts. Thomas has 836 yards and 17 touchdowns, both team highs.

Colorado’s defense, which gives up 403.8 yards per game, will need to slow down the Utes to have a chance. The Buffaloes have defensive playmakers in Carson Wells, who has 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, and Mark Perry, who has two interceptions and a fumble recovery.