Colorado vs UNC Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Northern Colorado Bears will head to Folsom Field in Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes in each team’s 2021 college football season opener on Friday.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Northern Colorado vs Colorado online:

Northern Colorado vs Colorado Preview

Colorado went 4-2 in a shortened 2020 season in head coach Karl Dorrell’s first year with the team in 2020. He was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, after leading the team to a 3-1 conference record in limited play. The Buffs averaged 28.5 points a game on offense, but Dorrell isn’t solely focused on putting up points. He wants his team to do the little things right.

“I want to make sure we function well,” Dorrell said. “I don’t want pre-snap penalties, guys jumping offsides, alignment offsides. They need to focus on their job and execute what they’re supposed to do and make plays.”

“It’s a very important game for us to get started on the right foot and hopefully create some momentum,” Dorrell added.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis will get his first opportunity to lead the offense after appearing in just one game last year. Lewis completed 6 of 10 passes for 95 yards.

On the other side, the Bears chose to opt out of the 2020 season, so they haven’t played since 2019.

Former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey has taken the reins for Earnest Collins Jr., and while he has no coaching experience in the collegiate realm, there’s a buzz around McCaffrey, who is a well-known and well-respected former player.

It’s also turning into a family affair for Northern Colorado. Dylan McCaffrey, Ed’s son, transferred over from Michigan, and will be the starter under center for the Bears.

“I think he gives us a wealth of experience and a ton of talent,” McCaffrey said about his son. “We also have some weapons for him that were on the team and that we brought in. I think that’s one of the reasons he decided to choose us over some other schools.”

Those weapons include former Michigan running back Tru Wilson and wide receivers Kassidy Woods, Dylan Thomas and Jonah Morris.

“We brought in a significant number of players with FBS experience to add to our roster, and also guys who love football and are in it for the right reasons,” McCaffrey said after he was hired. “They want to have some success and they all believe that’s going to happen here and so do I.”