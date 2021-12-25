Colts vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Arizona Cardinals look to stop a two-game skid as they host the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas Day on Friday.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Colts vs Cardinals online:

Colts vs Cardinals Preview

The Arizona Cardinals are not peaking at the right time, losing their last two after a 10-2 start to the season. Their latest lost was the most shocking, falling to the one-win Lions 30-12.

“We didn’t come prepared at all and it showed,” Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said. “They played harder than us.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a similar sentiment to his quarterback.

“Obviously pissed to come out, play like that. That’s not who we want to be or what we want to be. But I’ve got to tip my hat to Detroit. I thought they had a tremendous plan. They out-coached us and out-played us. We got to be better,” Kingsbury said.

Since starting 7-0, the Cardinals have lost four of their past seven games and are now trying to fend off a hard-charging Rams team for the NFC West crown.

“We can’t let this thing spiral,” Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz said. “Momentum is real in the NFL, good and bad.”

The Colts seems to be streaking at the right time, winning five of their last six, their lastest being a convincing win against the Patriots 27-17. NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor led the way for the Colts with 170 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:01 left to seal the victory.

“I think it just says we’re a team that’s going to come in and play 60 minutes, four quarters of hard football and we’re not going to give up till the clock hits zero,” Taylor said. “It was just all out effort.”

Taylor has carried the ball a lot, rushing the all 109 times over his last four contests. However, there’s no concern in Indy about his workload.

“I don’t have any concern,” Reich said this week when asked about Taylor’s workload. “We’re constantly talking to him, gauging where he’s at. The ebb and flow of the season I think takes care of it a little bit. Obviously, we’re going to continue to feed him the ball, but it’s not always going to be like it has been the last couple of weeks. There are going to be games where we throw it a little bit more, or give it to Nyheim [Hines] a little bit or [rookie running back] Deon [Jackson] or whatever the case may be.”

There is some concern for the Colts this week against the Cardinals, facing Arizona down three starting offensive linemen, including Colts All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson.

Arizona is a 2.5-point home favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 48.5 points.