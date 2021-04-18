How to Watch Confronting a Serial Killer Documentary Online

The latest serial killer series coming to TV is “Confronting a Serial Killer,” premiering Sunday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

‘Confronting a Serial Killer’ Preview

Five-part docuseries “Confronting a Serial Killer” tells the story of “the unprecedented relationship between acclaimed New York Times best-selling author and memoirist Jillian Lauren (‘Some Girls: My Life in a Harem’) and the most prolific serial killer in American history, Samuel Little, and her race against time to identify his victims before it’s too late (Little recently died in prison at the age of 80, after having avoided justice for his crimes for decades),” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

Lauren uncovers Little’s darkest secrets and aids law enforcement in solving a multitude of cold case murders while struggling to reconcile her own history of addiction and abuse with her present-day mission to return the identities of previously nameless bodies and forgotten women. As she slips deeper into his sordid world, Jillian realizes that she may become, psychologically, Little’s last victim. “Confronting a Serial Killer” shines a light on the devastating impact of racial and gender bias in the criminal justice system against victims from marginalized communities, and is an examination and indictment of the societal indifference and institutional biases that allowed Sam Little, the most prolific serial killer in American history to brutally murder 93 women, evading law enforcement for four decades (an unfathomable scale). He strategically targeted vulnerable women from the margins of society because he knew they would go uninvestigated — they were women of color, low-income women, women with disabilities, sex workers, women struggling with mental health and addiction issues. The series aims to restore the dignity and identity of Sam’s victims, and provide validation for family members who were also victimized by Sam.

Director and executive producer Joe Berlinger wants fans to know he’s aware of society’s fascination with serial killers and he wanted to tell this story as respectfully as possible.

“Stories about crime in general and serial killers, in particular, have become polarizing. The genre has never been more popular with some and more hated by others. So you may be asking yourself: why make another show about yet another vicious serial killer? That is the very question I asked myself at the start this — and every story — I have chosen to tell. I only want to take on a subject if I can I have an impact on something that needs changing,” said Berlinger in a statement.

He added, “In previous criminal justice film projects, I have focused on individual bad actors to shine a light on specific cases, such as the plight of the wrongfully-convicted West Memphis 3 in Paradise Lost. But the story of serial killer Sam Little made me realize that my previous focus was perhaps too narrow. It is the system itself that needs changing. Sam Little repeatedly slipped through the hands of law enforcement due to prejudice, racism and gender bias. Police, attorneys, judges and jurors failed Little’s victims time and again.”

“Confronting a Serial Killer” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

