Live Connecticut Election Results & Map: Follow the 2020 Presidential Race

Connecticut voters are casting their ballots in the 2020 presidential election across the Nutmeg State. Polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. While the state is expected to give its seven electoral college votes to the Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, election watchers will be interested to see the margin of victory over President Donald Trump.

Biden and Trump are joined on the ballot in Connecticut by Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins. Officials in Connecticut have warned that the high volume of absentee ballots in 2020 could mean it will be several days before all the votes in the state are counted and results released, according to NBC Connecticut.

Connecticut adapted new absentee ballot rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing any eligible voter to file an absentee ballot with coronavirus as an acceptable excuse. The state previously did not allow for unexcused absentee ballots. There is no early in-person voting in Connecticut. Town clerks across the state set up special drop boxes for voters to leave their ballots ahead of Election Day. According to The Hartford Courant, more than 450,000 absentee ballots had been returned by October 24.

There were 458,167 registered Republicans in Connecticut in 2019, and 797,868 registered Democrats. As of 2019, the state had 33,702 voters registered to minor parties and 888,164 unaffiliated voters, for a total of 2,177,901 registered voters, according to the Connecticut Secretary of the State. The deadline to register to vote in Connecticut was October 27, but same-day voter registration is allowed at specific locations in each municipality.

The presidential election wasn’t the only race on the ballot. All five of the state’s Congressional seats are up for grabs, with the Democrats looking to hold off Republican challengers. In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. John Larson looks to defeat Republican Mary Fay and return to Congress for a 12th term. In the 2nd Congressional District, Rep. Joe Courtney is facing a challenge from Republican Justin Anderson. Rep. Rosa DeLauro is seeking to hold onto her seat in the 3rd Congressional District against Republican Margaret Streicker. Rep. Jim Himes is facing a challenge from Republican Jonathan Riddle in the 4th Congressional District. In the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Jahana Hayes is seeking a second term in office and is being challenged by Republican David Xavier Sullivan.

There are also local races on the ballot in Connecticut. Those races will determine control of the state’s House of Representatives and Senate, which are both currently held by the Democrats in a super majority. Local results can be tracked on the Secretary of the State’s website here.

Polls Showed Biden With a Large Lead Over Trump in Connecticut

Because Connecticut is not expected to be a battleground state, there has been little polling conducted there during the 2020 election. According to FiveThirtyEight, Biden held a lead of 25.8 points over Trump at the end of October, 59.5% to 33.7%. The most recently polling comes from the low-rated Survey Monkey polls conducted each month from June to October.

The last A-rated poll conducted in Connecticut was by SurveyUSA on August 15, 2020, according to FiveThirtyEight. That poll showed Biden with a 52% to 32% lead over Trump. A May 6, 2020, poll by Quinnipiac University, which is located in Connecticut, showed Biden up by 23 points. Another Connecticut-based poll by Sacred Heart University showed Biden with a 13 point lead over Trump in April 2020.

Connecticut Has Voted for the Democratic Presidential Candidate in Every Year Since 1992 & Picked Hillary Clinton by a Margin of 13.5% Margin in 2016

Connecticut has been a solidly blue state since 1992, according to 270toWin.com. Previously, the state had been red from 1972 to 1988. In 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Trump by 13.5%.

Clinton received 897,572 votes, while Trump received 673,215, according to the Secretary of the State’s Office. Libertarian Gary Johnson picked up 48,676 votes, while Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 22,841.

