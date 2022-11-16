Young Sixers Star Cracks List of Best Contract Value in NBA

It feels like there cannot be enough good things said about Tyrese Maxey. The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to be grateful he managed to fall to them with the 21st pick in the 2020 draft as he has already flashed to be one of the bright stars in the NBA. Maxey has cemented his role as a key part of the Sixers franchise both in the short and long term and has continued to raise the bar with his stellar play.

A recent ranking by Hoops Hype looked at the Global Rating of each NBA player and ranked them according to their salary tier. Joel Embiid ranked 11th overall in the “Over $25 million” category while James Harden (45) and Tobias Harris (48) also cracked this list. However, the highest-ranked Sixer on the list was Maxey who came in as the third-best value among players being paid under $5 million.

Tyrese Haliburton is the best player making under $5 million in the NBA this season. pic.twitter.com/fN7LnZBtH3 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 16, 2022

Maxey’s Short-Term Role on Sixers

While Embiid and Harden are the two biggest stars on the Sixers, Maxey’s development has been a massive storyline. The scoring burst he provides and change-of-pace within the offense has been vital to keeping the championship window open.

After having a breakout season last year in which Maxey averaged 17.5 points and ranked third in the NBA in three-point percentage (42.7%) last year, the 22-year-old looks to have continued to add layers to his game. Through the opening 14 games, he is averaging 22.8 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. Maxey saw his scoring numbers increase next to Harden following his arrival last season and has continued this progression this year.

There have been some talks of Maxey struggling during Harden’s absence. His role has been impacted more than any other player on the Sixers and balancing the playmaking and scoring responsibilities has been difficult. Regardless, he continues to be a bright spot for the Sixers and has proved especially valuable in the team’s transition play where he ranks in the 98th percentile.

Maxey’s Long-Term Contract Value

Looking down the road, Maxey’s value to the Sixers organization is also crystal clear. He is considered to have a high-value contract as his production is clearly more than his rookie deal indicates. Per SpotRac, Maxey is set to make $2.73 million on the season which counts as just 2.21% of the league’s salary cap.

That push-dribble when coming off a ball screen or DHO is essential for any guard!!! #TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/4p95w61UQH — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloydNBA) November 13, 2022

The Sixers (unsurprisingly) already exercised the team option for next season for Maxey. The Kentucky product is due to make $4.3 million during the 2023-24 season. There also will be a team option on the table for the 2024-25 season valued at $6.3 million which one can assume the Sixers will exercise as well.

Looking beyond this, the Sixers will be looking to lock Maxey up with a long-term contract and ensure he is a part of their future. He is eligible for a max rookie extension worth up to 5-years and $195 million with the first season’s salary set at $33.6 million. While this is hopefully still several years in the future, Maxey has shown the signs of being the guy ready to accept the keys of the Sixers organization when it is time for Embiid’s reign to end. He will surely be rewarded with a contract to match these expectations as well.

"The Sky is the limit… He's a true professional and it's a blessing for me personally to have a guy like that to work with" Sam Cassell had high praise for Tyrese Maxey. pic.twitter.com/pqZBXxsye8 — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2022

For now, Maxey and the Sixers will have their focus on continuing to improve this season as they continue their quest for a title. The team has taken some strides forward since their slow start, but still has a ways to go. Maxey will be vital to this process both in Harden’s absence and once the star guard returns.