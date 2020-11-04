Control of the U.S. Senate Live Results: How Many Seats Flipped?

All eyes are on the presidency but control of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs and arguably as or more important.

What are the magic numbers?

It depends on who wins the presidency. If it’s former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats must flip three seats because new VP Kamala Harris would get to cast any tiebreakers. If it’s President Donald Trump, Democrats need to flip four seats to seize control of the Senate. They already control the U.S. House of Representatives. Currently, Republicans have a 53 to 47 majority in the Senate.

Obviously, if Democrats seize the White House and flip the Senate, it’s a game changer for their ability to get their policy preferences through.

Here’s what you need to know:

Which U.S. Senate Races Are Democrats Most Likely to Flip

Maine

Republican Susan Collins of Maine is trying to hold onto her Senate seat. Democrat Sara Gideon, speaker of the state House, is trying to oust Collins, who has been in office 24 years.

According to NBC, the race has focused on Collins’ vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s embattled nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Colorado

Republican Cory Gardner of Colorado is trying to hold onto his seat. Fox News reported that Gardner is considered vulnerable because he’s a first-term Senator and Colorado has trended blue and away from President Donald Trump. Gardner, a former Congressmen, is also running against a well-known figure:former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Arizona

The GOP’s Martha McSally of Arizona is trying to hold onto her seat. She’s facing a strong challenge from Democrat mark Kelly, an astronaut who is married to former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

McSally Was appointed to the seat after the death of John McCain and is considered a Trump loyalist, according to AZCentral.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s Thom Tillis is trying to hold onto his seat. He’s a Republican. His Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham was rocked by allegations of a marital affair, but it’s left to be seen whether voters will care.

According to Fox News, Tillis is considered a moderate but has aligned with Trump.

Iowa

Joni Ernst, Republican, is trying to retain her Iowa Senate seat. Democrat Theresa Greenfield has alleged that Ernst sold out Iowans to corporate interests, according to KCCI-TV. Special interest money has flooded into the state. Trump’s declining popularity in the state is also posing problems for Ernst.

Georgia

Georgia has two Senate races to watch. Republican Senator David Perdue is defending his seat against Jon Ossoff.

In addition, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is trying to retain a seat she was appointed to in 2019. Because it’s a special election, there are 21 candidates. If no one gets 50%, there will be a run off in January, according to CBS News.

Can Republicans Flip Seats?

Republicans are hoping they can flip the Minnesota Senate seat to make it harder for Democrats to seize control.

The closely watched U.S. Senate race in Minnesota – has Republican Jason Lewis battling Democrat Tina Smith.

Some polls showed Smith in striking distance in the waning days of the election, in a riot-torn state that saw arson fires, including at a police precinct, break out following the death of George Floyd. President Donald Trump has kept a heavy rally schedule in the Gopher State, railing against the Democratic governor and liberal Minneapolis mayor, striking a law-and-order message that Lewis is emulating. Smith, for her part, painted Lewis as an extremist and highlighted derogatory comments he made as a conservative talk radio host.

According to the Duluth News Tribune, the Senate race was basically tied in some polls and likely to come down to the populous purple suburbs ringing blue Minneapolis-St. Paul. Smith is the incumbent. However, the RealClearPolitics polling average has Smith leading by an average of 5 percentage points in the race. A poll released October 21 shows the race was a dead heat.

Republicans are also hoping that Iraq war veteran John James can flip a Michigan Senate seat.

They are also hopeful that Republican Tommy Tuberville, a former football coach, can oust Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in Republican Alabama.

