Rams Nearing Final Decision on Cooper Kupp’s Future: Insider

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing to release wide receiver Cooper Kupp at the start of the new season on March 12, 2025, if they’re not able to find a trade partner first, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Kupp, 31, was drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 draft and has made the Pro Bowl six times during his eight year career.

Kupp took to social media in February to reveal the Rams were seeking to trade him. The Super Bowl LVI MVP posted a statement on X on February 3 saying, “I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA.”

Kupp added, “Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us.”

Cooper Kupp Has Missed Several Games in Each of His Last 3 Seasons After a Career Year in 2021

The Eastern Washington grad has 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns as a key part of Sean McVay’s offense during his Rams career. He has dealt with injuries in three of his last four seasons, playing in just 9 games in 2022 and 12 in 2023 and 2024 after playing in all 17 games in 2021, a season in which he led the NFL in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16).

In his statement in February, Kupp wrote, “2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys..But coming for it all.”

According to ESPN, “Kupp’s guaranteed salary next season is only $5 million, and he has no guaranteed money on the final year of the contract in 2026. If the Rams trade Kupp in a deal designated post-June 1, they will save $20 million toward their 2025 salary cap. If the Rams cut Kupp this offseason, they will save $15 million in cash and $7.52 million against the salary cap. If the Rams release him without a post-June 1 designation, they will absorb $22.2 million in dead money due to the remaining prorated portions of his signing bonus and $5 million of his roster bonus.”

At a news conference in early March, Rams GM Les Snead told reporters, according to NFL.com, “There’s a scenario, but when you get into probabilities, that would be the least likely,” Snead said when asked during his news conference if there was a situation in which Kupp might return. “I don’t want to tell you no today and then next week, he’s a Ram. You see what I mean? But you see what we’re trying to do. We’re working to try to find a partner and a next chapter for Cooper and ourselves.”

The Rams Are Adding Davante Adams in Free Agency to Replace Him Beside Puka Nacua

Kupp was linked to several teams after he revealed the Rams were seeking to trade him. One of those options, the Pittsburgh Steelers, was likely taken off the table when they acquired DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks.

The Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys were also named as possible destinations by CBS Sports in February.

On March 9, the Rams signed former New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams as a replacement for Kupp next to Puka Nacua, who is entering his third years with Los Angeles.