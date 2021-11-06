Where to Watch Cornell vs Penn Football 2021

The Trustees’ Cup is on the line Saturday when the Cornell Big Red (1-6) head to Franklin Field to take on the Penn Quakers (3-4) for their annual football rivalry game.

Cornell vs Penn Preview

The Big Red are looking to snap out of a two-game skid, falling most recently to an undefeated Princeton team, 34-16 last weekend. Quarterback Richie Kenney completed 50% of his passes for 257 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Wide receiver Thomas Glover also had a good day despite the loss, catching eight passes for 133 yards and a TD.

Cornell last won on October 15, beating Colgate. Tough losses to Brown and Princeton followed, and the Big Red is hoping to stop the bleeding.

Cornell is averaging 21.9 points a game this season, which is last in the Ivy League, and the 28.9 points a game it is allowing on defense is second-worst in the conference. The Big Red have a shot in this one, though, as Penn hasn’t exactly been lighting opposing teams up this season. Until recently, that is.

On the other side, the Quakers are coming off a dominant 45-17 win over Brown last weekend. Freshman QB Aidan Sayin rallied the team in just his second start. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 97 yards and two scores, and the running game was working, as well, with Isaiah Malcome finishing with nine carries for 121 yards (that’s 13.4 yards per carry) and a TD.

“Aidan’s just a very mature kid,” Penn coach Ray Priore told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s got that poise and that charisma, and that way about him where he just plays. Some people have to think about it, but [for him] it’s just natural.”

Penn is averaging 22.6 points a game on offense and allowing 20.4 points a game on defense this season, but Sayin says the team is just now finding its groove. That’s a good thing, considering the Quakers have not won back to back games yet this season. After last week’s win, now would be a great time to start building some momentum.

“We’re finally executing. We’re doing what we need to do, especially the run game,” Sayin said this week. “[We’re] working up to the second level, getting busy, so it’s good for our confidence.”

“The Penn-Cornell rivalry is a big one for our alums,” Priore added. “This is going to be a big game for us. Hopefully [we’ll] make them proud.”

Penn leads the all-time series, 75–46–5, and hasn’t lost since 2014.