Where to Watch Cornell vs Yale Football 2021

The Yale Bulldogs football team will host the Cornell Big Red at the Yale Bowl on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere

Cornell vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs, the Ivy League’s defending champions, dropped their season opener a week ago, falling to the Holy Cross Crusaders 20-17 at home on a last-minute field goal.

A pair of Griffin O’Connor touchdown tosses early in the second quarter staked Yale to a 14-0 lead. The Crusaders responded with the contest’s next 17 points, before a Bulldogs field goal tied things up early in the final period.

“This game reminded me of a heavyweight fight,” Bulldogs head coach Tony Reno said, according to the Yale Daily News. “You trade punches and trade punches some more and then, as a coach, you fear that whoever has the ball at the end may just have one more punch in them.”

The Bulldogs, like all Ivy League squads, hadn’t played since 2019; the conference canceled all fall sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know for myself I was grateful to be out there to actually be playing football again,” O’Connor said, per the Yale Daily News. “It was awesome to be playing another team with my teammates, but at the end of the day we want to win with our teammates. So while I’m grateful for the opportunity, now we’re going to have to win.”

The quarterback completed 15 of 29 passes for 234 yards and the pair of first-half scores. He threw an interception trying to guide the Bulldogs down the field in the game’s final seconds.

Zane Dudek led Yale’s ground attack, carrying 15 times for 69 yards.

“You have to give credit to [Holy Cross],” Reno said, per the Yale Daily News. “They’re a great team, the coaching staff did a great job and they threw and landed one more punch than we did at the end of the game. That was ultimately the difference in the game. ”

Cornell’s 0-1 as well, having lost at home to the VMI Keydets 31-21 last week.

“I was pleased with our game speed,” Big Red head coach David Archer said, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. “I saw us just be a little rusty … I’ve never had to prepare a team that hasn’t played football in two years before, and I think that’s really what you saw”

Thomas Glover, who converted from running back to wideout ahead of the season, hauled in 7 catches from quarterback Richie Kenney for 159 yards and a touchdown.

“Glover proved he was a playmaker in training camp, and did it when the bright lights were on today,” Archer said, per The Cornell Daily Sun. “He’s earned the right to get the ball.”