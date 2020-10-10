COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Update: Will You Ever Get a $3,400 Check?

Millions of Americans could use a second COVID-19 stimulus check. However, as the months have passed without movement on the issue, people have grown increasingly frustrated about the chances of seeing another check.

Will you get a second COVID-19 stimulus check? Here’s the update as of October 10. Both sides – Democrats and Republicans – in Congress have repeatedly said they support giving the American people a second $1,200 stimulus check (with $3,400 for a family of four).

The president has supported a second stimulus check. President Donald Trump tweeted this on Oct. 7: “If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY. I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?” The White House then offered on October 9 to come up to $1.8 trillion for the overall cost of a second stimulus relief plan.

However, on October 10, things moved in the wrong direction when Pelosi rejected the new White House offer. She hasn’t indicated support for doing stimulus checks on their own. Thus, the chances for a second stimulus check are still there, but it’s far from certain.

Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein tweeted that there seems to be some hope, “Oh boy twitter. (Treasury Secretary Steven) Mnuchin just now on talks with Pelosi: ‘We have reached an agreement that if there is a deal there will be direct payments’ — meaning the $1,200 stimulus checks. Still need the deal tho!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Pelosi Called the New White House Proposal ‘Two Steps Back’

Republicans nearly doubled the amount they originally proposed, but Pelosi’s rejection was emphatic.

“This proposal amounted to one step forward, two steps back,” Pelosi said on October 10, according to CNBC.

“When the President talks about wanting a bigger relief package, his proposal appears to mean that he wants more money at his discretion to grant or withhold, rather than agreeing on language prescribing how we honor our workers, crush the virus and put money in the pockets of workers,” Pelosi said, adding, “Despite these unaddressed concerns, I remain hopeful that yesterday’s developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing America’s families.”

The administration has said it doesn’t want a proposal with a 2 in it, but Democrats are seeking a higher amount. With the election looming, this all becomes a political calculus as well.

President Trump Wants Lawmakers to Get a Stimulus Done But Briefly Stopped Negotations

Republicans first wanted a plan closer to $1.5 trillion, according to CNBC. However, Trump said Pelosi had rejected that and he wrote on Twitter that he had “instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election.” However, that referred to the overall stimulus plan, not the narrower suggestion that checks could be approved separately. Negotiations then started back up, all the same, and resulted in the $1.8 trillion offer that Pelosi also rejected.

The president later tweeted, “The House & Senate should IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support, & 135 Billion Dollars for Paycheck Protection Program for Small Business. Both of these will be fully paid for with unused funds from the Cares Act. Have this money. I will sign now!”

“If it starts with a 2, it’s going to be a real problem,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Reuters on September 30.

According to CBS News, Pelosi responded to the president’s tweets, saying, “Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress,” Pelosi said. “Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus.”

Trump has made a second stimulus plan a focus on Twitter. On October 3, Trump wrote, “OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!” The president can’t get stimulus checks done on his own because the Constitution gave funding authorities to Congress.

According to CNBC, September’s job report was weak, driving need for another stimulus package.

