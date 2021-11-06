CSU vs Wyoming Football 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Colorado State (3-5) and Wyoming (4-4) both look to end losing streaks when the face off in the football version of their Border War rivalry on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Colorado State vs Wyoming online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colorado State vs Wyoming live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS Sports Network is only included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colorado State vs Wyoming live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Colorado State vs Wyoming live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Colorado State vs Wyoming Preview

Colorado State looks to rebound from two-straight close losses in Laramie, Wyoming, on Saturday.

The Rams fell 26-24 to Utah State on Oct. 22 and Boise State 28-19 on Oct. 30 after a 3-1 stretch to get to .500 in mid October. Wyoming, meanwhile, hasn’t won since the calendar turned to October with four-straight losses. Three of those were two-score games or closer except for a 17-0 loss to Fresno State on Oct. 16.

Levi Williams has been seeing time as the Cowboys quarterback since the loss to Fresno. He has 212 yards passing, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 44.4% completion rate in three games. His lone start against San Jose State on Oct. 30 led to a 27-21 defeat.

Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl started him in place of Sean Chambers, who had 1,100 yards passing, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions thus far. Chambers last saw snaps against New Mexico in a 14-3 loss on Oct. 23.

Isaiah Neyor leads Cowboys receivers with 23 catches, 417 yards, and six touchdowns. Ayden Eberhardt has 21 receptions for 298 yards as the second-leading receiver.

Xazavian Valladay gives the Cowboys versatility out of the backfield with 197 yards receiving and a 12.3 yards per catch average. He leads the ground game with 684 yards and touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Wyoming faces a Rams defense that allows 312.3 yards of total offense per game and seldom holds a team under 20 points — only twice this season. Scott Patchan, Cam’ron Carter, and Mohamed Kamara all have shown success getting to the quarterback with five or more sacks apiece. Marashaun Cameron has shown success making plays in the secondary with five pass deflections and an interception.

Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio leads an offensive attack that averages 404 total yards per contest. He has 1,886 yards passing, a 60.8% completion rate, eight touchdowns, and just one interception this season. Centeio also makes plays on the ground — 329 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry.

Trey McBride has a strong season going, leading Rams receivers with 65 catches for 740 yards and a touchdown. Gary Williams and David Bailey have the lion’s share of touchdown grabs from Centeio with three and two respectively.

Bailey also leads the Rams rushing attack with 514 yards and six touchdowns. When he catches the ball, he averages 9.9 yards per reception.

Wyoming’s defense has held all but two opponents under 27 points, but the Cowboys give up 321.5 yards of total offense per game. Solomon Byrd and Victor Jones lead the Cowboys pass rush with 3.5 sacks apiece. Chad Muma leads in takeaways with two interceptions, both pick sixes, and a fumble recovery.