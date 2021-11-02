The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Streaming: How to Watch Online

The long-running treasure-hunting reality show “The Curse of Oak Island” is back with its ninth season, premiering Tuesday, November 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “The Curse of Oak Island” Season 9 episodes online:

When we last saw “The Curse of Oak Island’s” eccentric treasure hunters — brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, Dave Blankenship, Dan Henskee, Craig Tester, Jack Begley, and Marty’s son Alex Lagina, and various others — their efforts were halted by a harsh winter storm right after receiving proof that the Money Pit contains a massive amount of silver.

When the show returns, viewers should prepare for “the biggest season yet” as “the Oak Island mystery now has the greatest chance ever to finally being solved,” according to the History Channel press release.

It teases:

Rick, Marty, and the Oak Island team are back for the biggest season yet – bringing with them more determination, resources, and technology than ever in their quest to solve the 224-year old treasure mystery. After seismic testing conducted at the end of last season revealed a possible sunken ship buried in the triangle-shaped swamp, the team will use sonic core drilling, strategic dives, and finally a historic big dig to find out what could be buried below. Now fully partnered with fellow landowner, Tom Nolan, the son of the late, Fred Nolan, Rick, Marty, and Craig Tester will have unprecedented access to areas of the island that they hope will yield answers… and treasure. Even more extensive metal detecting will be used to search on the surface of the island while exhaustive archaeological digs will be conducted near the historic homestead foundations of Daniel McGinnis and Samuel Ball. The cofferdam at Smith’s Cove will be expanded to allow the team to conduct an even more extensive investigation than last year, which uncovered numerous manmade structures dating more than two decades prior to the discovery of the Money Pit in 1795. The Oak Island team will not only find more of the ancient slipway but be searching for the box drains and artifacts — like the 14th-century lead cross found two years ago. They will also be drilling and digging above the beach in search of the so-called convergence point where the box drains are believed to merge into a single flood tunnel leading back to the original Money Pit. In the Money Pit area, itself, they will conduct deep ground-penetrating radar to look for the flood tunnel, and using cutting-edge survey tech and heavy digging machines, they will excavate early 19th-century searcher shafts to help triangulate their way back to the location of the original Money Pit. This will lead to the biggest and most extensive digs that Rick, Marty, Craig Tester, and the team have ever conducted in an effort to once and for all locate the fabled “Chappell Vault.”

The premiere episode is titled “Going for the Gold” and it runs for two hours. The description teases, “Armed with scientific evidence that there are massive amounts of silver in the soil near the Money Pit, Rick, Marty, and the team return to Oak Island, closer than ever to solving the centuries-old mystery.”

Then on November 9 comes episode two, titled “The Gold Metal.” Its description reads, “Dreams come true and hard work pays off when the team discovers gold in the Money Pit area.”

“The Curse of Oak Island” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.