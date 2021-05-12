How to Watch Dark Side of Football Online Without Cable

As a companion show to its popular wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the Ring,” Vice TV is launching “Dark Side of Football.” It premieres Thursday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Vice.

If you don't have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of "Dark Side of Football" online for free:

‘Dark Side of Football’ Preview

DARK SIDE OF FOOTBALL (Series Trailer)DARK SIDE OF FOOTBALL explores the tension between America’s undying love of the game, and its ability to corrupt and damage those who live and die for it. DARK SIDE OF FOOTBALL premieres May 13 on VICE TV. Subscribe Now: vice.video/SUBSCRIBE-TO-VICETV Follow VICE TV: VICETV.com | vicetv.com VICE Video | video.vice.com Facebook | facebook.com/vicetv Twitter… 2021-04-16T20:00:04Z

Vice TV’s “Dark Side of Football” is a new docuseries that aims to “explore the tension between America’s undying love of the game, and its ability to corrupt and damage those who live and die for it,” according to Vice’s press release.

“Dark Side of Football” is the first of two “Dark Side” franchise spinoffs debuting in 2021, the other being “Dark Side of the ’90s.” The press release continues:

“Dark Side of Football” shines a light on stories that live in the shadows of America’s favorite sport. Gripping and compelling tales about the sometimes flawed men behind the face masks; the coaches, teams, and leagues who control their fates; and the untold story behind bizarre and tragic off-the-field events — facts that have been hidden to shield fans from discovering unsettling truths about the game they love. All told from interviews with the people who were there and know what really happened. “Dark Side of the ’90s” will reveal the soul of the decade through its most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities, through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour and the headlines.

“We are thrilled to expand the Dark Side franchise and take a harder look at the untold stories of two of our favorite cultural touchstones: football and ’90s nostalgia. Both topics are rich with controversial characters, subjects, and events that are ripe for investigation,” said Morgan Hertzan, Executive Vice President and General Manager, VICE Television, in a statement. “’Dark Side of the Ring’ beautifully lifts the veil on the most gripping stories in wrestling, and I cannot wait for audiences to see what we uncover in our next iterations.”

The premiere episode of “Dark Side of Football” is titled “Wide Receiver Divas” and its description teases, “Chad Johnson’s theatrics off the field lead to the demise of his career; investigating why Johnson and so many others whose antics distracted from their play are all wide receivers.”

Then episode two, airing May 20, is called “The Dark Art of Bill Belichick” and its description reads, “New England’s Bill Belichick is the most successful coach in the history of the NFL; a look at how he managed to overcome scandals while cementing his standing as a master tactician.”

“Dark Side of Football” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VICE TV.

