WATCH: Native American Man Tased After Walking Off-Trail at National Park in New Mexico

Darrell House is the Native American man who says he was unfairly targeted by a national park ranger while he was walking his dog in New Mexico. House, who identified himself as a Marine Corps veteran, shared a video on Instagram that shows the ranger hit him with a taser.

The confrontation happened on December 27 at the Petroglyph National Monument in Albuquerque. The National Park Service, in a statement to KRQE-TV, said the department’s internal affairs unit was reviewing the incident and that the agency takes “any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously, and appreciate the public’s patience as we gather the facts of this incident.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Darrell House Said He Walked Off the Trail to Ensure Social Distancing as a Larger Group Approached Him

House visited the national park on December 27 with his sister and his small dog, Geronimo. He explained to KRQE-TV that as they walked on the Piedra Mercado trail, he noticed a larger group of people approaching from the other direction. House told the outlet he decided to walk off the trail in order to maintain social distancing and allow the larger group more room on the trail.

A park ranger was nearby and ordered House to return to the established trail. House said he complied with the ranger’s request but then refused to hand over any identification after the ranger asked for it.

House recorded the initial exchange and shared it on Instagram. In the clip, the ranger explains that he will be detained for refusing to show identification. House tells the ranger, “You’re not gonna touch me sir” before the short video ends. House explained his reasoning in the caption for the longer video: “I didn’t feel I needed to identify myself for doing absolutely nothing wrong.”

2. House Yelled for Help as the Park Ranger Repeatedly Ordered House to Put His Hands Behind His Back

The nearly five-minute video recorded by House’s sister has been viewed thousands of times on his Instagram account. The video begins with the park ranger moving toward House while pointing the taser in his direction. House is heard screaming for help as his sister asks over and over again, “Why are you doing this?”

The ranger deploys the taser after asking House’s sister to tell him to put the dog down. House told KRQE-TV the shock of the taser caused him to fall to the ground and drop his dog. House added that his dog felt the shock from the taser as well.

In the clip, House screams in pain and rolls on the ground after he’s hit with the taser. The ranger approaches him and demands to see House’s hands as the man keeps yelling. The ranger appears to deploy the taser again while House is on his knees, which prompts House to put his hands in front of his body as if to shield himself. The ranger makes a move to put House in handcuffs but House rolls away and insists he doesn’t have anything in his hands.

The next couple of minutes consists of the ranger repeatedly demanding that House put his hands behind his back and sit down. House continues to insist that he didn’t do anything wrong and didn’t have anything in his hands. The ranger verbally threatens to use the taser again if House does not comply. At one point, House lifts both arms up in the air and shouts for someone else in the park to help him. “This guy is hurting me! He’s tasing me!”

A second ranger eventually arrives and was also holding a taser. House eventually sits down as requested; his sister is heard off-camera telling him to listen to the instructions. He asks why he is being arrested. The ranger explains he is being detained, not arrested, for refusing to identify himself and that the second ranger was going to put him in handcuffs. The ranger says, “If you resist, I will tase you. Do you understand that?” House doesn’t resist and the video ends as the ranger walks toward House’s sister to ask her whether she had her identification on her. Her response wasn’t recorded.

3. House Said He Routinely Visits the Park to Pray & Often Goes Off the Trail

House wrote in the caption of his Instagram video that his ancestry includes Navajo and Oneida lineage but that he often visits the national monument in order to “pray and speak to my Pueblo Ancestor relatives.” House further explained to KOB-TV that he typically moves away from the designated trails to meditate and pray near the rocks.

House expressed confusion over the confrontation with the park ranger. “I didn’t harm anyone. I didn’t cause any harm to anybody. I wasn’t disorderly. I wasn’t on any substances,” House told the outlet. “This has been going for years. I’m practicing my religious rights on my ancestral land.” House also told NBC News he grew up on a reservation and has never had any issues with law enforcement near the hiking trails before.

The Petroglyph National Monument features more than 25,000 designs and symbols carved into 17 miles of volcanic rock. Archaeologists estimate 90% of the carvings were completed by Pueblo people between 400 and 700 years ago, the NPS explains on its website. The Pueblo people have lived in the area for at least 1,500 years.

4. Visitors to the Petroglyph National Monument Are Required to Stay on the Designated Trails But House Said He Feels the Rule Shouldn’t Apply to Native Americans

Visitors to the national park are instructed to stay on the established trails for safety reasons. The National Park Service explains on its website, “Climbing and scrambling along the volcanic boulders is unsafe since you can loosen rocks and cause a dangerous rock fall.” The agency says staying on the trails helps to preserve the rock carvings and the landscape.

House argues that this rule should not extend to Native Americans. He wrote on Instagram, “If anyone has the right to be off trail and wander this land, it’s the NATIVE INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY!” He also told KRQE-TV, “I will go back. I am going to continue to do my prayers, going off trail without permission. Without consent. That is my right.”

The park ranger also appears to have had the authority to ask for House’s identification. National park rangers are employees of the Department of the Interior. According to a National Park Service Law Enforcement Program reference manual, Interior Department employees acting in a law enforcement capacity are legally permitted to carry firearms and make arrests. Amendments made to the General Authorities Act in 1976 ensured that National Park Service officers were granted the same law enforcement authority “consistent with the authority exercised by other Federal personnel having law enforcement responsibilities, such as agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and United States Marshals, and specifically would not restrict their investigative jurisdictions.”

5. House Argued the Confrontation Was an Example of a White Man Abusing Power

House was issued three citations for refusing to reveal his identity, being off the main trail and for “interfering with agency functions,” KOB-TV reported. But House said he felt the park ranger’s actions were overblown and argued on his Instagram account that he felt the ranger, who was white, was abusing his power. House wrote in part, “This could have been a civil interaction. The law doesn’t work for the Indigenous. The government doesn’t give a s***about us. This was uncalled for.”

House further suggested to KRQE-TV that discrimination may have been a factor. He told the outlet that he felt the ranger “wanted to show power, dominance, keep me in order. That’s what authority figures are trained to do, to keep people like me in order. To make the ‘Indian’ look crazy, to make them look insane.”

The National Park Service issued a statement to the TV station that reads in part:

On December 27, a law enforcement park ranger contacted two visitors who were walking in a closed area off-trail, which is a violation of National Park Service regulations within Petroglyph National Monument. A video capturing part of their interaction and posted to social media has generated question and interest from the public. In accordance with National Park Service policy, this incident is under review and has been referred to the NPS Office of Professional Responsibility, our internal affairs unit, for a thorough investigation. While we work to gather the facts of this specific situation, we cannot speculate on the events leading up to what was captured on video. We take any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously, and appreciate the public’s patience as we gather the facts of this incident.

