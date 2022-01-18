Davidson vs VCU Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Davidson Wildcats bring the nation’s longest winning streak into an A-10 conference battle with the VCU Rams on Tuesday night at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Davidson vs VCU online:

Davidson vs VCU Preview

The Davidson Wildcats (14-2, 4-0 A-10) look to keep the good times rolling on Tuesday night when they put their 13-game win streak on the line against the VCU Rams (10-5, 3-1 A-10).

The Wildcats began the season 2-2 but have since kicked it into high gear, launching a win streak that is tied with Auburn for the best in the nation. During the two-month long stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents by 14.2 points per game.

Davidson’s sharpshooters pierce the net at a high clip, ranking second in the country in three-point field-goal percentage (41.9%) and sixth in overall field-goal percentage (50.1%). Tuesday night’s matchup will be quite the dichotomy, with VCU coming into the game possessing the nation’s best three-point defense. They’ve held their opponents to a percentage of 25 percent from three-point range.

The Wildcats extended their win streak by the slimmest of margins last Friday when they beat Richmond 87-84, thanks to a three-point basket by redshirt junior guard Mike Jones in the game’s final seconds. Jones scored a career-best 29 points, which included eight three-pointers.

Sophomore guard/forward Hyunjung Lee (a preseason A-10 all-conference selection) leads the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding with 17.7 ppg and 6.6 rpg.

Davidson’s most dangerous weapon is junior guard Foster Loyer, who is 11th in the nation in three-point field goal percentage (47.3 percent; connected on 45-of-95) and 13th in free-throw shooting percentage (91.1%).

VCU enters Tuesday night’s contest, winners of seven of their last eight games. The Rams’ seven-game win streak was snapped the last time out when fell 73-53 to St. Bonaventure on Friday.

The rematch of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference title game was put out of reach by St. Bonaventure following a 17-2 run.

VCU head coach Mike Rhoades hopes that the loss will ultimately be beneficial to his team in the long run.

“Throughout every season there’s those points, where you learn a lot from being good. And you own it,” said Rhoades. “And there’s also, there’s times and opportunities when you don’t play well and you’re disappointed and you’re mad and you’re bummed out, and you got to learn from it.”

Senior forward Vince Williams leads the Rams with 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Williams tallied 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the loss to St. Bonaventure.

Sophomore guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. is just behind Williams on the season, averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 assists per game.

The Rams were paced by junior guard Marcus Tsohonis in the game against St. Bonaventure when he scored a team-high 14 points, which included going 4-for-8 from long range.

VCU leads the all-time series between the two programs, 8-6. The Rams and Wildcats split the season series last year, with each winning on their respective home courts (Davidson won 65-57 on Feb. 27, 2021, and VCU returned the favor with a 64-52 win on Mar. 6, 2021).

Next up following Tuesday night’s tilt will be a road game for Davidson against Fordham on Saturday and a matchup at home vs. Saint Joseph’s on Saturday for VCU.