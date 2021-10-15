Day of the Dead 2021 Streaming: How to Watch New Series Online

Move over, “Walking Dead.” There’s a new zombie show in town when “Day of the Dead” premieres on Friday, October 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

‘Day of the Dead’ 2021 Preview





Play



Day of the Dead Series | Official Trailer | SYFY Check out the first trailer for SYFY's Day of the Dead, the ultimate love letter to the godfather of zombies, George A. Romero. Day of the Dead comes to SYFY this October. ►► SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/SubSYFY ►► WATCH FULL EPISODES NOW: syfy.app.link/WatchSYFY ►► VISIT SYFY’S OFFICIAL SITE: bit.ly/SYFYWeb #DOTD #SYFY About SYFY: SYFY is a global,… 2021-07-25T19:00:27Z

Based on the 1985 George A. Romero movie of the same name, “Day of the Dead” has been reimagined as a TV series that tells “the intense story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion,” according to the Syfy press release.

It continues:

Inspired by the zombie universe of George A. Romero, “Day of the Dead” takes place in a small town where an ordinary day takes a terrifying turn when the dead begin to rise. Townspeople Mayor Bowman is up for reelection, Jai is hours away from his wedding, Luke has a party to attend, Lauren is going to lead a funeral, McDermott has a mystery to solve, and Cam has a lawn to mow. This ode to Romero’s flesh-eaters is a reminder that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart. The series stars Keenan Tracey (“Bates Motel”), Daniel Doheny (“Alex Strangelove”), Natalie Malaika (“Fractured”), Kristy Dinsmore (“Vikings”), and newcomer Morgan Holmstrom.

The character list is as follows:

Cam McDermott (Tracey) is “a high school senior and son of a local police detective who spends his free time working odd jobs to get out of his small Pennsylvania hometown.”

Luke Bowman (Doheny) is “the son of town mayor, Paula Bowman (Miranda Frigon).”

Lauren Howell (Malaika) is “a sarcastic assistant mortician at the local mortuary.”

Sarah Blackwood (Holmstrom) is “former Special Forces now working on a fracking crew outside of town. She discovers a mysterious body which plunges her into the middle of a zombie invasion.

Amy (Dinsmore) is “a life coach and daughter of the town doctor. When the dead start to rise, she begins a transformation as she fights for survival.”

The premiere episode is titled “The Thing in the Hole” and its description reads, “A normal day for the town of Mawinhaken takes a horrifying turn when the dead begin to rise.”

On Friday, October 22 comes “Chum,” whose description reads, “Trapped in the basement of the morgue, Cam and Lauren strategize their escape from the dead.”

There will be 10 episodes in all for the first season.

“Day of the Dead” airs Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Syfy.