Daytime Emmys 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards are airing live on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station on the Prime Paramount+ channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via Paramount+, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards live on the Paramount+ app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 Preview





Sheryl Underwood to host the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards on CBS "The Talk" co-host Sheryl Underwood announced that she will host the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The show will broadcast on CBS on Friday, June 25. CBS Los Angeles reports. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service… 2021-06-09T01:21:16Z

For the first time since 2008, the same network will broadcast both the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards. This year marks the 15th time CBS has hosted the Daytime Ammy Awards, more than any other network, according to the CBS press release.

Hosted by “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood — for the fifth time — the Daytime Emmy Awards will “talent appearing from the Emmy stage, individual show studios and homes to accept their awards. Additional winners will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys). Awards for Daytime Children’s Programming, Animation and Daytime Lifestyle Programming will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.”

The nominees are as follows:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)

Divorce Court (Fox)

Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)

The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

E!’s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (SYNDICATED)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Manhattan Project – Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)

TIME’s Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Good Morning America /Sunshine (ABC)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)

Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

Kids’ Choice Awards / 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital (ABC)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital (ABC)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital (ABC)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital (ABC)

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton, General Hospital (ABC)

George DelHoyo as Orpheus, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashton, General Hospital (ABC)

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Sophia Roe, Counter Space (Vice TV)

Michael Symon, Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey, Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Larry King, Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Sean Evans, Hot Ones (First We Feast – Complex Networks)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Letter for the King Netflix

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

“Cabana Boy Troy,” The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

“I Got the Music,” Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

“More Than a Vow,” The Young and the Restless (CBS)

“The Other Side of Hollywood,” Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

“Unsaid Emily,” Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

The Talk (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

The Talk (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Let’s Make a Deal (CBS)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

#WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

Craftopia (HBO Max)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

Odd Squad (PBS)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

The Big Fib (Disney+)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

