How to Watch Death and Nightingales Streaming Online

"Death and Nightingales" is the latest period drama to hit TV. It premieres Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

‘Death and Nightingales’ Preview

Starring Matthew Rhys, Jamie Dornan, and Ann Skelly, “Death and Nightingales” is based on the classic Irish novel by Eugene McCabe of the same name. It is “a riveting story of love, betrayal, deception, and revenge, set in the haunting countryside of 1885 Fermanagh, Northern Ireland,” according to the Starz press release.

It continues:

In this undivided province of the British Empire, neighbors observe each other and inform. It’s a world of spies, confessions, and double-dealing; where a pervading sense of beauty is shot through with menace and impending doom. Set over a desperately tense 24-hour period, it’s Beth Winters’ (Ann Skelly) 23rd birthday – the day she has decided to join the charming Liam Ward (Jamie Dornan) and escape from her limited life and difficult Protestant landowner stepfather Billy (Matthew Rhys). As decades of pain and betrayal build to a devastating climax, “Death and Nightingales” is a powerful and gripping drama that follows a woman struggling to control her own destiny and will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.

The description for the premiere episode reads, “On the day of her 23rd birthday, Beth wakes to the bawling of a beast in pain; venturing out into the dark, she discovers a cow dying of bloat; Beth knows what to do, though she has never done it before, and manages to save the animal’s life.”

Episode two airs May 23 and its description reads, “Beth decides to tell Mercy that she is leaving Fermanagh, but Mercy protests and exclaims it will break her heart, and Billy’s too. Beth puts her plan to run away with Liam into action, but a suspicious and very drunk Billy questions Beth.”

“Death and Nightingales” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

