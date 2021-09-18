Delaware vs Rutgers Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2-0 Rutgers Scarlet Knights play host to the 2-0 Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Big Ten Network alternate channel. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Delaware vs Rutgers online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, BTN alternate (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Delaware vs Rutgers live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Delaware vs Rutgers live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

If the game isn’t available on the Vidgo app (which can sometimes be the case for the BTN alternate channels), you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with BTN, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Delaware vs Rutgers live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If the game isn’t available on the Sling TV app (which can sometimes be the case for the BTN alternate channels), can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Delaware vs Rutgers live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If the game isn’t available on the Hulu app (which can sometimes be the case for the BTN alternate channels), you can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Delaware vs Rutgers Preview

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to improve on their best start since 2014 when they take on the Football Championship Subdivision’s (FCS) Delaware Blue Hens.

Rutgers is off to a 2-0 start following wins over Temple (61-14) and Syracuse (17-7).

The defense has been the headliner for Rutgers so far this season, forcing eight turnovers in the first two games. The Scarlet Knights have been tidy with the ball on offense, not turning it over once, thus leading to a nation-best plus-8 turnover margin.

Rutgers also ranks fourth in the country in allowing just a 14.8% third-down conversion rate and are 11th in scoring defense, giving up only 10.5 points per game.

Leading the way for the Scarlet Knights’ defense has been linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who leads the Big Ten conference with 11 tackles per game. The 6-2, 240-pound senior recorded 13 tackles in the win over Syracuse last Saturday and also tallied three sacks in the opener vs. Temple.

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral broke a 7-7 tie in the third quarter of last week’s contest with Syracuse, when he threw a 30-yard TD pass to tight end Jovani Haskins. The senior QB has shown signs of consistency early on in 2021, ranking third in the Big Ten with a 67.3% completion rate.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano knows that the Scarlet Knights cannot overlook their opponent on Saturday, who comes into the contest ranked No. 6 in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.

“They’re a good football team. They have good players on offense, good players on defense, and good players in the kicking game,” Schiano said of Delaware. “To me, just like it was for Temple and for Syracuse, it’s about Rutgers getting ready. Our team getting ready to be the best that we can be.”

Delaware returned all of their key pieces from a spring season campaign that saw them finish 7-1 and advance to the FCS national semifinals where they fell to top-seeded South Dakota St.

Like Rutgers, Delaware has yet to turn the ball over in their first two games – victories over Maine and St. Francis.

The Blue Hens are led by quarterback Noah Henderson, who is 32-of-52 for 521 passing yards and three passing TDs in the two wins. The redshirt senior QB counts on wide receivers Gene Coleman II and Thyrick Pitts, who both recorded 100-yard games in the season opener against Maine.

Delaware will be playing with the inspiration of seeing eight of their fellow FCS schools takedown Football Bowl Subdivision programs in the first few weeks of the 2021 season.

“I don’t think we lack confidence, but, for sure, to see so many FCS teams go into FBC stadiums and win games just proves on any day, anyone can be beat,” Henderson said.

Delaware’s last win against an FBS team was back in 2007 when quarterback Joe Flacco led the Blue Hens over Navy, 59-52.