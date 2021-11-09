Delaware vs Davidson Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Delaware Blue Hens head to John Belk Arena to take on the Davidson Wildcats Tuesday night in what will be the 2021-22 season opener for each team.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Delaware vs Davidson live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of 2,000+ college basketball games during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Delaware vs Davidson live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Delaware vs Davidson Preview

The Blue Hens finished with a 7-8 overall record last season, averaging 67.5 points a game, while shooting 43.8% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown. Delaware has been picked first in the CAA Preseason Poll for the first time in team history, and it has its entire rooster from last season returning.

“We knew we had a good group coming back. I’m a little surprised by being picked first and we have to embrace it, but we’re smart enough to know that doesn’t mean anything right now,” sixth-year head coach Martin Ingelsby said, via the team’s official website. “We’re going to chase it together, and focus on the task at hand. We’re getting closer to sitting on the same bench and competing against somebody else in a real game, and our group is really excited about that.”

Dylan Painter (13.5 points per game), Andrew Carr (8.2 points a game), Ryan Allen (15.3 points a game) and Kevin Anderson (12.4 ppg) will all return, and they face an extremely tough test out of the gate.

As for the Wildcats, they finished last season with a 13-9 mark, falling 75-61 in the first round of the NIT tournament. Hyunjung Lee (13.5 points a game) and Luka Brajkovic (10.9 points a game) are the team’s top two returning scorers, and they will be joined by a new addition, Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer and several freshmen, including Des Watson, Styrmir Thrastarson and Chris Ford.

“It’s exciting cause we have a lot of pieces and a lot of versatility, our newcomers give us new things that we don’t have from our returners, but we have the experience and leadership that our returners give us,” Davidson associate head coach Matt McKillop said.

One more understated player McKillop says people should be watching out for? “Mike Jones. Toughness, intelligence on the court allow him to compete at the highest level. Exceptional cutter.”

Davidson averaged 71.8 points a game on offense last season, and it allowed 64.1 points a game to opponents. They also shot an impressive 47.2% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, and their top returning player also says he has improved, as well.

“I’ve gotten stronger both physically and mentally,” Lee told the team’s website about his offseason. “If I make a bad play or miss a shot my mentality is just to focus on the next play no matter what.”