Delaware vs Delaware State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-0) take on their Route 1 rival Delaware State Hornets on Saturday, as the shortened FCS spring season heads towards the finish line.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Delaware vs Delaware State online for free:

Delaware vs Delaware State Preview

The eighth-ranked Delaware Fightin’ Hens will put their undefeated record on the line on Saturday when they meet their in-state rival Delaware State Hornets.

Delaware has won the previous nine affairs between the Route 1 rivals, but Saturday’s game will feature the first time in the series that Delaware State plays host.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens come into the contest ranked eighth in both the STATS FCS Top-25 and AFCA Coaches’ Top-25 polls.

Delaware ranks second in FCS in total defense, allowing just 201.7 yards per game. The Fightin’ Blue Hens have given up only 24 points in the first three games of the shortened season.

The offense has also been clicking on all cylinders for Delaware, having scored in 13 straight quarters going back to the 2019 season.

Last time out, Delaware took care of No. 18 Rhode Island 35-21 on March 27. Redshirt senior running back Dejoun Lee led the way with a monster game on the ground, rushing for 221 yards on 22 carries and scoring two touchdowns (75 and 34 yards). Lee became the eighth player in program history to rush for over 200 yards in a game and earned the CAA Offensive Player of the Week honors for his performance.

“We’re certainly excited and happy to come out of here with a win against a competitive team that was off to a good start,” said Delaware head coach Danny Rocco. “I thought the best way to go after them was to run the ball and Dejoun and Khory (Spruill) did their part and the offensive line really paved the way.”

Delaware State’s two wins this season have come in a series sweep of Howard, including a 37-28 victory in their last contest on April 3. With the win, the Hornets ended a 34-game road losing streak that dated back to 2014.

Hornets quarterback Jared Lewis connected with senior wide receiver Trey Gross for three touchdowns. Gross ended up with 5 catches for 123 yards, including the three scores.

Delaware State freshman running back Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the win.

The 37 points that the Hornets put up against Howard were the most that they scored against a Division 1 and MEAC opponent since 2011.

Delaware and Delaware State will close out the shortened spring regular-season next weekend with matchups against Villanova and South Carolina State, respectively.

