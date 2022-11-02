Browns QB Deshaun Watson Takes Shot at Former Team After Trade Deadline

Brandin Cooks called out the Houston Texans after not being moved at the trade deadline and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson chimed in with support for his former teammate.

The Texans took calls on Cooks but ultimately decided to keep the veteran receiver on the roster — a move he doesn’t appear too excited about.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” Cooks tweeted. “Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career.”

It’s a tough and cryptic message from Cooks but Watson appeared to commiserate with his former receiver. Watson responded with a yelling emoji and a series of exclamation points.

Watson had his own drama with the Texans during his four years with the squad. Even prior to his legal troubles for alleged inappropriate conduct during massage sessions, Watson demanded a trade, not seeing eye to eye with the franchise that drafted him over a new regime coming in.

After sitting out the entire 2021 season with his legal situation in flux, the Texans eventually dealt Watson to the Browns for a haul of draft picks, which included three first-round selections.

As for Cooks, it sounds like he’s a part of the Texans’ plans going forward.

“Brandin has a big role for us, he’s one of the best players on our team,” head coach Lovie Smith said. “Kinda as simple as that. It’s the reason why he’s on the team. We like him here.”

Browns Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

The Browns had a few players floating around in trade rumors but the team did not make any moves ahead of the November 1 deadline. The most notable player on the trade block was running back Kareem Hunt and he was checked on by other teams. However, the Browns didn’t get a deal that they felt was worth pushing through, ultimately keeping the former Pro Bowler on the roster.

What might have swayed the Browns thinking on the trade was a convincing 32-13 victory against the Bengals. Hunt saw an increased workload as Cleveland rolled to their most convincing win of the season.

After receiving just 10 touches the previous two weeks combined, Hunt carried the ball 11 times for 42 hard-earned yards and caught four passes for 40 yards.

“I got opportunities to make plays and when I get a chance to make plays, I’m going to try to do the most with it,” Hunt said after the game.

Browns Head Into Bye Week With Optimism

Kevin Stefanski: "Really some great effort from the guys" | Press Conference Coach Stefanski addresses the media on November 1st, 2022. #MondayMedia #PressConference 2022-11-01T19:49:36Z

The win against the Bengals moved the Browns to 3-5, which keeps their hopes of staying in contention for a playoff spot alive as they head into the bye week. It also snapped a four-game skid, which has helped spark some positivity in the locker room.

“Listen, you are battling,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on November 1. “Nobody likes the feeling when you lose, and I can tell you the locker room after you win, all those high fives and all that goodwill is just a deposit of goodwill after those wins. You enjoy them, but what you can’t do is you can’t lose sight of what causes those wins and how you get those results.”

The Browns have three games left until Watson will return from an 11-game suspension stemming from the sexual assault allegations. Coming out of the bye week, they’ll face the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.