‘Dexter: New Blood’ Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Everyone’s favorite serial killer with a conscience is back with “Dexter: New Blood,” premiering Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Dexter: New Blood” streaming live or on-demand online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Showtime on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch “Dexter: New Blood” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Dexter: New Blood” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Showtime is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Dexter: New Blood” live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch “Dexter: New Blood” live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ 2021 Preview





Play



Dexter: New Blood (2021) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Are you ready for Dexter’s return? Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit… 2021-09-09T17:00:05Z

The “Dexter” continuation picks up 10 years after the events of the original series. Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is nowliving in Iron Lake, New York, under the name “Jim Lindsay,” where he runs a shop and is dating the chief of police, Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). While “Dexter may be embracing his new life, some “unexpected events in this close-knit community” let his “Dark Passenger” to resurface, according to the Showtime press release.

Also returning alongside Hall is original series star Jennifer Carpenter as Deb, Dexter’s sister. Newcomers to the show include Jack Alcott as Dexter’s now-teenage son Harrison, and Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, and Clancy Brown as townspeople in Dexter’s new life.

In a Q&A with the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, original showrunner Clyde Phillips, who has returned for this continuation, said that the theme for the season is “fathers and sons.”

“When we sat down and figured out what we were going to do, the theme of the season quickly became fathers and sons. And you can’t do a show about Dexter — and with the theme of fathers and sons — without bringing back his son,” said Phillips, adding, “Dexter had left his son when he was five years old, and the son has always thought he was dead, and then found out he was alive, and has a great resentment. And Dexter has a lot of work to do to win his son back and prove that he’s a good father. And we think we get there.”

He later added that this is “not the ninth season of ‘Dexter.'” It is its own thing — but Harrison is not the new Dexter.

“This is a whole new embodiment of the show, a whole new imaging of the show. And I keep using the word ‘new,’ because it’s new blood. Obviously, blood has a lot to do with the show. It is, after all, ‘Dexter.’ But Harrison is not necessarily the new blood. It is the fact that almost a decade has passed since the — since the finale, and we want to acknowledge them,” said Phillips.

The premiere episode is titled “Cold Snap” and its description reads, “For the past decade, Dexter has assimilated into small-town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community; when a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, he questions whether he can continue to suppress the murderous urgings.”

On November 14 comes episode two, titled “Storm of F…”, whose description reads, “Dexter’s cabin becomes home base when a missing person case turns into a crime scene; Dexter is trying to reunite with his son, Harrison.”

“Dexter: New Blood” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Showtime.