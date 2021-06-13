Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Novak Djokovic looks to add another French Open title to his legendary resume as he takes on fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Djokovic vs Tsitsipas online for free:

NBC is one of the 100-plus live TV channels in FuboTV’s main package, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

NBC is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Djokovic vs Tsitsipas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Preview

Novak Djokovic turned in an all-time performance in the semifinals of the French Open against an old rival, besting Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to advance.

“Just one of these nights and matches that you will remember forever,” Djokovic said. “Definitely the best match that I was part of ever in Roland Garros, for me, and (one of the) top three matches that I ever played in my entire career — considering quality of tennis, playing my biggest rival on the court where he has had so much success and has been the dominant force in the last 15-plus years. And the atmosphere, which was completely electric.”

It’s never easy at the French Open against Nadal, who has won 13 times at the event.

“Each time you step on the court with him,” Djokovic said, “you know that you have to kind of climb Mount Everest to win against this guy here.”

Tsitsipas took down fellow young gun Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 in his semifinal, leaving him emotionally drained.

“It means a lot. It was a difficult match. It was a match full of emotions, full of so many different phases that I went through. So, in the end, it was just such a big relief I was able to close it in such a good way. It was just exhausting,” Tsitsipas said after the match. “It was difficult to handle all of these things and put them together, kind of compromise on some others. I was able to deliver and close the match when I had to. I’m proud of myself.”

Tsitsipas — who has a Tour best 39 wins this year — did not know who he was going to play immediately after his win, but knew either Nadal or Djokovic would be a mighty test.

“Roland Garros has been a historical tournament. It has been an event that I’ve been watching since I was little. It has been my coach’s favorite tournament. I grew up with him. It’s a tournament that we always followed, we always watched. I was mostly being emotional for putting myself in that position. I was kind of being emotional for him. He’s back in Greece now, in Athens. I’m pretty sure he’s very proud of me so far.

“I’m looking forward to leaving my entire body on the court in the final. It’s time for me to show that I’m capable of playing either Nadal or Djokovic, who has also done well a few times here. I’m looking forward to bring my game to kind of challenge myself to step it up.”

Djokovic is a -325 favorite to win the match, which has a total of 37.5 games.

