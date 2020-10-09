Doc Antle of Tiger King Indicted on Wildlife Trafficking Charges

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, one of the eccentric stars of Tiger King, has been indicted on wildlife trafficking and related charges following a lengthy investigation into a “roadside zoo” in Virginia. A Virginia animal law unit alleges Antle and another man, Keith A. Wilson, were trafficking lion cubs between Wilson’s zoo in Virginia and Antle’s zoo in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Myrtle Beach Safari.

Antle is the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari. Two of his daughters were also charged: Tawny Antle and Tilakum Watterson. The charges followed an investigation by the Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s animal law unit. Doc Antle faces one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s office. They were indicted by the Grand Jury of Fredrick County, Virginia.

Tawny Antle was charged with one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of violating the Endangered Species Act, and Watterson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. Antle, Wilson, and Antle’s daughters were all charged by the Grand Jury of Frederick County.

The Investigation Into Doc Antle Began Before Tiger King Aired & He Was Connected to a Roadside Zoo Where 119 Animals Were Siezed

Keith A. Wilson, owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park, was also charged in the case. Wilson is charged with one felony count of wildlife trafficking, one felony count of conspiracy to wildlife traffic, four misdemeanor counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, four misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, and nine misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

The animal law unit was investigating the relationship between Wilson and Doc Antle for months. Investigators allege they were trafficking lion cubs between Virginia and South Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency executed a search warrant at Antle’s Myrtle Beach property in December, 2019, before he became a household name through the Netflix series.

Wilson and his nephew, Christian Dall’Acqua, were already facing trafficking charges. The Attorney General’s office announced in November, 2019, both men were indicted on 46 counts of animal cruelty. Their trial is slated to begin June 21, 2021. That indictment came after the seizure of 119 animals from Wilson’s “roadside zoo” in August 2019. A judge ordered the animals be removed and secured after allegations Wilson “cruelly treated, neglected, or deprived the animal[s] of adequate care,” the statement said.

The seized animals include lions, tigers, bears, camels, goats, water buffalo, and others. They are in the care of animal control agencies and exotic and agricultural animal rescue partner organizations, the statement said.

Officials held a 12-hour hearing following the seizure, which included testimony and video evidence about alleged inadequate conditions and animal cruelty.