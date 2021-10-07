How to Watch Dodgers vs Cardinals Wild Card Game Online

The St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers will square off in the National League Wild Card Game on October 6 at Dodger Stadium.

The game (10:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Dodgers vs Cardinals online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

TBS is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TBS, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Dodgers vs Cardinals live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Dodgers vs Cardinals live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Dodgers vs Cardinals live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Preview

It all comes down to this for both teams. The Dodgers finished the season with a 106-56 mark, while the Cardinals ended their season with a 90-72 record. L.A. had the second-best record in the majors, but the San Francisco Giants edged them out for best record in the NFL West (107-55). Now, it’s win and in for the Dodgers, who will be without one of their best players in first baseman Max Muncy, who is out with an elbow injury.

“I don’t know about scary. It’s fun. It’s a Game 7,” Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said heading into the game against the Cards. “It’s about perspective and I think if anybody asks you if you want to play a one-game playoff game to continue to try to win a World Series, you take it. At the beginning of the year, you take it.”

Three-time Cy Yioung Award winner Max Scherzer will be starting on the mound for the L.A., while cagey veteran Adam Wainwright will get the nod for St. Louis.

“It’s a team that’s been playing well and feels good about themselves, just like we do. I think obviously we like our side of it,” Dodgers starter Walker Buehler said about facing the Cardinals. “We have a three-time Cy Young winner in one game, but Wainwright has had this resurgence and he’s kind of different, he’s won championships and things like that. It’s going to be a fun game, an entertaining game, but we feel good about our clubhouse and who we’re running out there.”

In the three playoff series these two teams have played against each other, the Dodgers have beaten the Cardinals once. The winner of this game moves on to face the Giants.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

St. Louis Projected Starting Lineup:

1) Tommy Edman, 2B

2) Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3) Tyler O’Neill, LF

4) Nolan Arenado, 3B

5) Dylan Carlson, RF

6) Yadier Molina, C

7) Edmundo Sosa or Paul DeJong, SS

8) Harrison Bader, CF

9) Adam Wainwright, RHP

Los Angeles Projected Starting Lineup: