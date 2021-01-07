Donald Trump, Capitol Hill Terrorism Condemned By Top Ranking Jewish Agency

Today the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, an organization that represents 125 local Jewish councils & 17 national Jewish agencies and advocate for a just U.S., peace & security in Israel, & global human rights has condemned violence that took place at Captiol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Jewish Council For Public Affairs Condemns Capitol Building Violence, President Trump: "This was a direct assault on our democratic process, and nothing less than an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transition of power in a presidential election and an act of sedition." — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 7, 2021

“JCPA strongly condemns the violent insurrection at the United States Capitol Building,” the JCPA shared with me in a released statement via e-mail.

“This was a direct assault on our democratic process, and nothing less than an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transition of power in a presidential election and an act of sedition.

“We urge in the strongest possible terms that President Trump and others immediately cease incendiary rhetoric and restore order. We urge members of Congress and other responsible elected officials to speak out against the violence and immediately cease all questioning the legitimacy of the election. Those who have broken the law must be held accountable for their actions. We thank Capitol Police and law enforcement for putting themselves in harm’s way and keeping our elected officials and their staff safe.

“We urge Americans to stand together against politically motivated violence and for our democracy.”

Twitter just locked President Trump's account. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 7, 2021

President Trump's account is disabled until at least 7 AM ET. https://t.co/jVVLEmtLwQ — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 7, 2021

The “Save America” pro-Trump rally just outside the White House on Wednesday amounted to a declaration of war on the Republican Party by the president’s most fervent followers.

The protest at Capitol Hill happened after President Trump’s “Save America” pro-Trump rally outside of the White House on Tuesday afternoon where expressed his displeasure with the Presidential Election in November where Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

“They’re weak Republicans, they’re pathetic Republicans,” Trump said.

“If they don’t fight, we have to primary the hell out of the ones that don’t fight. … We’re gonna let you know who they are.”

While speaking, Trump addressed Republicans Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Bill Barr, the Supreme Court for not overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Trump also addressed Vice President Mike Pence. “Mike Pence, I hope you’re gonna stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” he said.

“And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now. I’m not hearing good stories.”

In a three page statement, Pence made it known that he would follow the Constitution, not the commander in chief, no matter the political repercussions.

Pence later took to Twitter to reiterate his thoughts: “The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now,” Pence later tweeted. “Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.”

New Jersey Senator, Cory Booker responded to today’s events by tweeting: “Donald Trump is being aided and abetted by a group of Republican House and Senate members. This is on them, as well. We must rise from this nadir of shame. We must repair our democracy. We must heal our nation.”

On Tuesday evening, Twitter removed three tweets from President Trump in where he repeated claims of voter fraud while his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.