Doug Jones vs. Tommy Tuberville: Live Alabama Senate Election Results

Democrat Doug Jones is trying to hold onto his U.S. Senate seat in Republican stronghold Alabama, where he is facing a tough challenge from Republican Tommy Tuberville. It’s one of the nation’s closest watched seats.

Democrats are hoping to flip the U.S. Senate control. Jones is the incumbent. They need four seats (and three if Joe Biden wins the presidency). If Republicans could pick up Alabama, it would help them weather losses in Senate races in other states. You can track the control of the U.S. Senate results nationwide here. Jones has been considered vulnerable Senator.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jones Has Been Behind in the Polls

According to Montgomery Advertiser, Jones won the Alabama Senate seat in 2017 when it was a special election. As a result, he’s considered vulnerable – the nation’s most vulnerable Senator – because Alabama is a Republican oriented state.

In fact, the newspaper reports, Jones has been way behind in the polls, but he has outspent Tuberville and attacked Tuberville, a coach, over a variety of issues, including “his involvement in a hedge fund where his partner went to prison (Tuberville did not face charges) and a nonprofit for veterans that spent just a third of its income on veterans’ issues.”

Tuberville has touted his support for Trump in the deep-red state. Jones defeated Republican candidate Roy Moore, who was embattled by a series of negative news stories and allegations, to win the Senate seat in the first place.

“Senator Doug Jones has spent his life working to make Alabama a better place. Born in Fairfield in 1954 to a U.S. Steel worker and a stay-at-home mom, he grew up in Alabama during a period of great change and played a critical part of helping the state and her people overcome some of their darkest days. His early years forged his values and a sense of responsibility to treat everyone with dignity and respect,” Jones’ website says.

“Coach Tuberville was born in Camden, Arkansas on September 18, 1954, the third of three children of Olive and Charles Tuberville,” Tuberville’s website says.

“College Football’s 2004 Coach of the Year and two-time SEC Coach of the Year, Tommy Tuberville is most often recognized for his success on the field. But it is the legacy of his father, a highly decorated WWII veteran and Purple Heart recipient, that motivates Coach Tuberville to give back to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces.”

It adds, “Tommy Tuberville began his football career playing for Harmony Grove High School, near his native Camden, Arkansas. He went on to attend Southern Arkansas University, where he majored in Education and was a letterman at free safety for the Muleriders. Tuberville also played two years on SAU’s golf team.”

