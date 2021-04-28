Drinking Game Ideas for Biden’s Speech to Congress

Tonight is President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress. Although it might not be as dramatic as former President Trump’s speeches, especially given the limited attendance due to the pandemic, there will likely still be quite a few opportunities for drinking games. Read on for ideas.

Biden’s speech will begin tonight, April 28, 2021, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It could last for up to 90 minutes, but will likely end closer to around the 60-minute mark.

Drinking Game Ideas

The following rules are for a drinking game, but they can be easily translated into a bingo game if that’s your preference. You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here. Pick and choose any of these rules that you want to use in your own drinking game, or add ideas of your own.

The first set of potential drinking rules are for Biden:

Take a sip if Biden talks about Trump.

Take a shot if Biden talks about the Capitol riot.

Take a sip if Biden talks about the economy.

Take a sip if Biden tries to come up with a nickname for Trump that’s like Trump’s nickname for him (Sleepy Joe.)

Take a sip if Biden mispronounces a word.

Take a shot if Biden stumbles over his words and you have no idea what he’s saying.

Take a sip if Biden talks about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or AstraZeneca and blood clot issues.

Take a shot if Biden shares a web address or phone number that’s wrong.

Take a sip if Biden talks about his dogs.

Take a shot if Biden refers to himself as Mr. Jill Biden.

Take a sip if Biden talks about wearing masks.

Here are some ideas for others in the audience:

Take a sip if Bernie doesn’t clap or stand up at any point, or if he looks bored.

Take a shot if Bernie does something that quickly turns into a meme.

Take a shot if Pelosi does something that quickly turns into a meme.

Take a shot if Harris does something that quickly turns into a meme.

Take a sip if Pelosi isn’t reading anything while sitting behind Biden, since she was known for reading notes during Trump’s speeches.

Take a sip if a Republican refuses to stand up or clap while everyone else is.

Take a shot if someone heckles Biden or yells at him during his speech.

Take a sip if the camera pans to your Congressional representative.

Take a sip if the camera pans to someone and you have no idea who they are.

Take a sip if Biden compares his taxes to Trump’s.

Take a sip if Biden talks about COVID-19 tests at the border.

For the Republican response:

Take a sip if Sen. Tim Scott says something positive about Trump.

Take a shot if Scott talks about Biden’s “you ain’t black” statement.

Take a sip if Scott says something positive about Biden or Democrats.

Take a shot if Scott says something about not being married or not having kids.

How to Watch Biden’s Speech

You can watch Biden’s speech in the C-SPAN YouTube video below.

President Biden Address to CongressPresident Biden addresses a Joint Session of Congress – LIVE at 9pm ET on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio & online at c-span.org Discover the C-SPAN Video Library at c-span.org/quickguide/ Download our App c-span.org/special/?radioapp C-SPAN: Created by Cable in 1979. Offered as a public service. Subscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/CSPAN Follow us: Facebook: facebook.com/CSPAN Twitter: twitter.com/cspan… 2021-04-20T16:52:16Z

Remember to drink responsibly. If you drink tonight, schedule a rideshare like Uber or Lyft for going home later.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates