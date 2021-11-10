Kentucky vs Duke 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour tips off with No. 9 Duke facing No. 10 Kentucky on Tuesday.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Duke online:

Kentucky vs Duke Preview

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season will begin similar to how his dynasty with the Blue Devils really took off — facing Kentucky.

Krzyzewski’s 1991-1992 Duke squad bounced Kentucky in the regional final of the NCAA Tournament 104-103 on a last-second shot by Christian Laettner. Duke went on to win its second-straight national title — the second of five titles under Krzyzewski, 74.

He began coaching at Duke in 1980 after a five-year stint at Army. His Duke teams didn’t win right away, enduring two losing seasons in the first four years. Duke didn’t make an NCAA Tournament until his fourth year, and the Blue Devils broke through to the Final Four in 1986 followed by five-consecutive appearances from1988 to 1992.

Krzyzweski has led the Blue Devils to 12 Final Fours, 15 ACC tournament titles, and 12 ACC regular season titles. He owns a 1,170-361 record as a head coach.

Kentucky hasn’t ever fared well against Krzyzweski-led Duke teams with a 2-6 mark. This year’s Kentucky squad is just looking to put behind an unusually dismal 2020-2021 season where the Wildcats went 9-16.

Transfers C.J. Fredrick, Kellan Grady, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Sahvir Wheeler look to turn things around in Lexington. The Wildcats also brought in freshmen Bryce Hopkins, Daimion Collins and TyTy Washington.

“I am having a ball every day I walk in because I’ve got a bunch of guys that want to be coached, that want to challenge each other, that are engaged,” Wildcats head coach John Calipari said per Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal. “We’ve got veterans. When you have veterans, they’re on time. Without even saying anything, they lead. That’s been fun.”

“I haven’t had many teams with veteran kind of players on it, so I kind of forget that it takes one thing off your plate,” Calipari added.

Of course, Calipari had plenty of praise of Krzyzewski ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Duke.

“The stuff about Coach K, look, he’s made me a better coach,” Calipari said per KSR’s Tyler Thompson. “He’s kept me sharper. We did things those first five or six years that, you know, Duke started taking the same kind of guys and it became that competition back and forth. But I’ve never lost respect for what he’s been able to do over 40 years.”

“Do you know many times you have to change the way you coach and what you do? It doesn’t mean the principles, the pillars of your program change, but how you defend, how you play offensively, how you teach, what’s more important,” Calipari added. “To do it over 40 years, incredible. At one place, incredible. Coach (Adolph) Rupp, you can say the same thing. How do you do it that long in place and still have a level of that excellence that you have?”

Krzyzewski enters his final season in a similar situation to Calipari. Duke, like Kentucky, missed the NCAA Tournament last season. Duke went 13-11 last season before shutting down during the ACC tournament due to COVID-19.

Freshman star big man Paolo Banchero could help solve that for Duke. He’s a potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick. Duke nabbed another talented big man in Theo John from Marquette as a grad transfer.