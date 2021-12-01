Duke vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Duke Blue Devils (7-0) head to the Schottenstein Center in Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-2) as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Tuesday night.

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs Ohio State online:

Duke vs Ohio State 2021 Preview

The Buckeyes are coming off a 71-68 loss to the Florida Gators on November 24. EJ Liddell led all scorers with 23 points, and Kyle Young chipped in 11 points in 19 minutes in the loss. Ohio State hit 53.2% of its shots from the floor but hit only 26.3% of its attempts from downtown. The Buckeyes had a season-high 18 turnovers in the loss, and they gave the Gators 33 chances from the charity stripe.

“I thought their pressure really bothered us,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after the loss, via The Columbus Dispatch. “I thought they were really physical, physical on the ball, physical on drives. Defensively we were able to bother them when we could get our defense set, but giving them open-floor opportunities or offensive rebound opportunities was the difference, really, in the game. That, and just the number of times they got to the line.”

On the other side, Duke is fresh from an 84-81 win over No. 1 Gonzaga on November 26. Forward Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 21 points, while fellow forward Wendell Moore Jr. added 20 and center Mark Williams chipped in 17. The Blue Devils forced the Zags to turn the ball over 18 times and Duke shot 30.4% from downtown, which was just enough.

After the win, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski praised his young stars for the way they handled the situation when Banchero was temporarily sidelined with cramps.

“It was just a really big-time game,” Krzyzewski said, per 247 Sports. “We had a lot of adversity with Paolo getting cramps and he had to get an IV. I thought Mark had a sensational game, but the leadership of my captain [Wendell Moore Jr.] was, I think, the key to the game. Wendell Moore was absolutely spectacular and his leadership, especially at the timeout when they took the lead and we had turned the ball over, the things he said and his demeanor and what he said to his team – he really led us to a victory. It was really a player’s game.”

“We felt like if we played our best and did what we do best, we were going to have a real shot for the win,” Banchero added.

It has been almost 10 years since Ohio State and Duke last met, way back in back in November of 2012. Duke won that game, 73-68, and is 4-3 in the all-time series against Ohio State.