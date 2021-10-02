Duke vs UNC Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rivals clash as Duke heads to Kenan Memorial Stadium to take on North Carolina on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Duke vs UNC online:

Duke vs UNC Preview

North Carolina started the year as a top 10 squad but the Tar Heels have had to reset their expectations after the start of the year. North Carolina dropped a game on Sept. 3 to Virginia Tech 17-10 and are coming off a 45-22 throttling at the hands of Georgia Tech last week in which they allowed 261 yards rushing.

“We’re at the point in our program where if we lose a game, it’s a big game,” Mack Brown said on his radio show on Monday night.

“Those expectations are set by the media, we have our expectations for our team all the time, and the expectations are to win every game,” Mack continued. “That’s just who we are… Our expectations are to win every game and then win the Coastal, win the ACC and go to the playoffs and win the national championship. We’re on track to do that in what we’re doing.”

Quarterback Sam Howell was a Heisman candidate to watch heading into the year and has passed for 11 touchdowns, four interceptions and 1,173 yards. Despite managing to pass for 306 yards and two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets last week.

After dropping its opener to Charlotte in a stunner, Duke has rolled off three straight wins, the latest against Kansas 52-33. The Blue Devil rolled up 600 yards of offense in the win, including 279 rushing. Mataeo Durant led the way with 124 yards on the ground.

While the offense has been humming, the defense is the problem. Kansas managed over 500 yards of their own offense and the Blue Devil haven’t been able to pressure quarterbacks. They’ll need to do that to have success against North Carolina and Sam Howell.

“Well, I think with any great quarterback that’s the case, and he’s a great player. He’s got such arm talent, poise and timing and just a lot of ability, and he can also move and run. He’s an athletic guy. We hadn’t had a lot of success getting to quarterbacks,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “That’s part of the planning. Their offensive line has four returning starters. They’re big, they’re strong. They’ve given us problems. There’s a lot of work that goes in, to say, ‘how are you going to provide pressure?’ We’ve got thoughts, but I’m not going to talk about them right now. But also, you work really hard on every individual’s ability to get better this week and study an offensive lineman one on one. How do you try to compete and win? It’s just every bit and part of it, and we’ve got to try to get to him or you will have a long afternoon.”

What’s on the line is the Victory Bell trophy, which has been won by North Carolina the last two times. Duke desperately wants it back in their building.

“We have a perfect place down there right by our locker room, and I’ve enjoyed that when we’ve had it, it’s got a home,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “It’s well in sight for our guys right by our training room between our training room and our locker room. And when that space is empty, it’s very noticeable.”