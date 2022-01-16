Eagles vs Bucs 4K Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take their first postseason step towards a title defense as they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for a Wild Card matchup.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. There are plenty of ways to watch a live stream of the game, but if you’re looking for a way to watch it in 4K, here’s how to do that:

Eagles vs Bucs Preview

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers begin their postseason by hosting the Eagles on Sunday. The team’s met in October in what was a pretty tight affair, with Tampa Bay winning by one score, 28-22.

However, the Bucs are not hanging their hats on that victory, seeing a clear progression of the Eagles offense since then. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians has been particularly impressed with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“Total command of that offense, really accurate down the field, really improved as a passer,” Arians said. “Really knows when to pull it down and knows when to throw it. I’ve seen great growth out of him.”

The Bucs won seven of their final eight games and enter the postseason on a high note, beating down the Panthers 41-17 in the regular-season finale. Tampa will be without running back Leonard Fournette, who will not be activated off injured reserve to play in the Wild Card matchup. With Ronald Jones also out, Giovani Bernard, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Le’Veon Bell are expected to handle the bulk of work running the ball.

“They make you earn everything,” Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady said. “You make a mistake, you get a penalty — you’re going to punt. The ball gets batted in the air, they’re going to intercept it. You hold on to the ball too long, they’re going to strip-sack it. It’s a team that just doesn’t let you off the hook.”

Brady is going for his eighth Super Bowl and plays his best ball in the postseason. The Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are well aware of that.

“You just see his greatness. He’s the best to ever lace ’em up,” Sirianni said. “He sees a defense, he stays calm, he knows where to go with the football and he delivers the football accurately. He’s the best to ever do it.”

The Bucs are a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total for the matchup set at 46 points.