Eagles vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Game Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) head to Raymond James Stadium to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) on Sunday, January 16 in the NFC Wild Card round.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Eagles vs Bucs online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Eagles vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Eagles vs Bucs live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Eagles vs Bucs live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Eagles vs Bucs live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Eagles vs Bucs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Eagles vs Bucs live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Eagles vs Bucs Preview

The No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Bucs have won three in a row and boast the NFL’s No. 2 overall offense, scoring 30.1 points and racking up 405.9 total yards per contest. Led by the NFL’s leading passer, quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay has lost some big weapons over the last month (Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown), but Brady is still Brady.

He threw a league-high 43 TDs to just six interceptions, throwing for 5,316 yards to boot. He’ll be facing the No. 10 defense in the NFL in the Eagles, who are surrendering 328.8 total yards a game on defense.

“I think this is a team that’s done an amazing job over the last nine weeks of the season, playing to their strengths, and a very well-connected defense that communicates with a lot of really good players, especially guys on the defensive front,” Brady said about Philadelphia. “Offensively, they’re running the ball better than anyone in the league. That’s a good formula, good defense, no big plays, run the football, and don’t turn the ball over. They played really well down the stretch.”

“Everyone thinks the competition’s just three hours on Sunday,” Brady added. “Competition starts the moment the game ends. So once I realize we’re playing the Eagles, you know, we’re working on them. It should be a really challenging game, and they’re in the playoffs for a reason. They’ve earned it. They put themselves in a position to compete as well. I have a lot of respect for this team. They’ve been pretty tough to beat over the years.”

On the other side, the Eagles had won four straight before falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the regular season finale, 51-26. Second-year QB Jalen Hurts leads a Philly offense that’s averaging 359.9 total yards and 26.1 points a game.

The Eagles have the NFL’s best rushing attack, netting 159.7 yards per game, and they will be challenged in a big way going up against the Bucs’ No. 3 ranked run defense. Tampa Bay is surrendering 92.5 yards per game to opponents on the ground this season, so that’ll be a key matchup in this game.

“I think as an offense we’ve just kind of evolved in terms of who we are, our identity,” Hurts told the Daily Local News leading up to the matchup. “I’ve said it all year. I’ve said it’s coming. I’ve said different things to kind of ignite the growth of where we are now. Early on, we kind of were searching for who we were, what we wanted to do, how we wanted to do it. We kind of fine-tuned some things and we’ve gotten good at doing a lot of different things.”

These two teams last met Week 6, when Tampa Bay handed Philadelphia a 28-22 loss. We’ll see how it goes this time around.