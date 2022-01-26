Egypt vs Ivory Coast AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Egypt and Ivory Coast face off in the final match in the round of 16 in what is a matchup of previous champions and current favorites to win the title.

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Ivory Coast vs Egypt and every other AFCON 2022 match online:

Ivory Coast vs Egypt 2022 Preview

Egypt know that in Ivory Coast they have a rival that historically has created

many problems for them. Yet the last match between them back in 2008 still remains vivid in the minds of both sides.

The Pharaohs won that match in crushing manner 4-1 against one of the greatest sides that the Elephants have ever been able to assemble.

Their respective histories give this match a sense of a pseudofinal that will give Japoma Stadium quite the unique ambience between two formidable opponents. .

Egypt are a team that depend a great deal on Mohamed Salah, but there is a tremendous drop off in talent after the Liverpool sharpshooter. That being said, the team is very solid in its lines and understands how they have to play collectively. This is where they end up being so effective into what they accomplish on the pitch.

There were two statistics that made this team quite the enigma as they have the one of the best possession rates in all of the tournament, but they ended up close to the bottom in shots created.

Egypt will not count with Akram Tawfik and Ahmed Fatouh. Both players are out after departing the Pharaohs’ group opener with Nigeria due to injury.

Carlos Quieroz will once again hand Mohamed Salah the reins to the attack, most likely alongside Mostafa Mohamed and Omar Marmoush.

Ivory Coast come into this encounter being unbeaten in the group stage including a 3-1 against defending champs Algeria. Outside of the result, that game tended to be the a turning point for the Ivorians and their performances improved.

Patrice Beaumelle will have lots of things to consider when it comes to setting up his lineup. Eric Bailly will return to the starting lineup after sitting out against Algeria.

For the most part, the team comes into this match with a completely healthy squad and tactical consideration will be the only thing that he will keep in mind.

One of the examples was Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet losing his positions after the first match to Nicolas Pepe, who has scored in both of his starts since. Wilfried Zaha and Max Gradel will compete for the spot on the opposite flank.

Egypt Probable XI: El Shenawy; Abdel Wahed, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Ashraf; Elneny, Said, El Solia; Salah, Marmoush, Mohamed.

Ivory Coast Probable XI: B. Sangare; Aurier, Bailly, Deli, Konan; Kessie, Seri, I. Sangare; Pepe, Gradel, Haller