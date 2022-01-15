How to Watch Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau in US

Both Egypt and Guinea-Bissau come into this match over at Roumde Adjia in Garoua with a win-or-else mentality. Both teams are coming off negative results that have them in a position where they could be out of the tournament if they lose this match.

Guinea-Bissau vs Egypt 2022 Preview

If Guinea-Bissau were left to lament a scoreless draw against Sudan, then Egypt could be in all-out panic mode after losing to Nigeria in the opener.

For Guinea-Bissau, this will be a special match as this is the first time they every face the seven-time champs in AFCON play. A win over Egypt would be booting The Pharaohs out in the group stage. According to the team, they are ready for such a challenge.

“We are well prepared and know what we have at stake. We will face Egypt strongly and work to maintain our chances of qualifying,” said Frederic Mendy. “Missing a penalty is not a problem, and we missed many chances against Sudan. We will not stop there because we want to represent our country well, and we did not discuss much about wasting the penalty kick.”

Egypt need an important victory over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday in order to achieve their first three points that revive their hopes in the tournament.

The Pharaohs lost with a lone goal to Nigeria in the opening match, which witnessed a performance that angered many supporters of the Egyptian team. So much was their discord, that some confronted coach Carlos Queiroz.

Queiroz knew that his team was disappointing in their performance and he needs to see improvement in play or if not, he could be a potential World Cup year casualty.

“Every match is important, and tomorrow we will try to improve our performance,” said Queiroz in his pre-game press conference.”We will face a good team and of course we respect them a lot because everyone is improving. We want to play a different game, and I have confidence in my players who played last game. Mohamed Salah is a player in our team, we win or lose together, and we all share the responsibility. For me the most important is the team and I promise to see a different performance in the second match.”

Egypt will look to depend on English Premier League stars Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny and Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet”, the Pharaohs will be the favorites to win on Saturday and restore hope of completing the campaign for the eighth title in their history.