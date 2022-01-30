Egypt vs Morocco AFCON Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Egypt and Morocco face off in a new edition of one of the big derbies in African football over at Ahmadou Ahidjou Stadium in Yaoundé for one of the final spots in the semifinals of the African Cup of Nations

In the United States, the match (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Xtra Español (Spanish broadcast).

Egypt vs Morocco 2022 Preview

Egypt and Morocco tend to set off fireworks every time that they face off. With a spot in the semifinals at stake, the match could not get more compelling. This rematch of the 2017 AFCON quarters has one of the more intense rivalries in African football on full display.

Morocco look to maintain their dominance of the Egypt in the 28th edition of this rivalry.

The Thriller North African Derby is one that for years offered some great moments in football and both Carlos Queiroz as well as Vahid Halilhodzic know what is at stake.

For the Pharaohs, a win here would put the on the verge of winning an unprecedented eighth AFCON crown. Carlos Queiroz’s team started the tournament slowly and were able o steady the both after that point. After their 1-0 loss to Nigeria, Egypt has not conceded a goal, beating Guinea Bissau and Sudan, before needing penalties to oust Cote d’Ivoire in quarterfinals.

The Pharaohs would hope their superstar Mohamed Salah to be in form once again as they know the mission against Morocco would not be an easy one to face. Yet one has to keep in mind that there is a wildcard that could help boost a lackluster defense. Aston Villa midfielder Trezeguet may hope to get the nod in his place to help boost Egypt’s attack that has only mustered two goals the entire competition.

Goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shennawy came off injured during the last game and will undergo further tests on a hamstring strain to see if he will be fit for the quarterfinal that will take place in Yaoundé.

For the Atlas Lions, a chance to get to the semifinals would them a step closer to winning a title for the first time in 46 years.

They suffered a tough blow to start their match against Malawi as they conceded an own goal but thanks to strikes from Youssef En-Nesyri and Achraf Hakimi, they were able to overcome the adverse situation and consolidate themselves as a legitimate contender to win this title.

The victory extended Morocco’s unbeaten streak to 32, last losing in 2019 in AFCON play against Benin.

Morocco will get a boost in midfield with the return of Queens Park Rangers man Ilias Chair, who was out after suffering a knock. He was available, but not fully fit for the second-round match against Malawi, but ended up not being used.

Morocco Probable XI: Yassine Bono, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Adam Masina; Selim Amallah, Sofyan Ambarat, Imran Louza, Sofiane Biudal; Ayoub El Kaabi, Youssef En-Nesyri

Egypt Probable XI: Abou Gabal; Omar Kamal, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ahmed Fattoh; Mohamed Elneny, Amr Al-Sulaya, Abdallah Al-Said; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed