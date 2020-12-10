Electoral College Names: Who Are the Electors Who Will Vote for President?

President-Elect Joe Biden won both the electoral college vote and the popular vote, but President Donald Trump’s attorneys and others have been contesting the election and filing lawsuits over the results. On December 14, the members of each state’s electoral college will cast their votes for President. Who are the members of the electoral college? A list of electors’ names is below.
Electors typically vote for the person who won the popular vote in their state, but not always. In some states, electors can vote for anyone they wish, even if the person is not Trump or Biden. Some states, however, use laws or pledges to bind their electors to vote for a specific candidate. In fact, 33 states and D.C. have rules requiring electors to vote for their pledge, but about half don’t enforce these, FairVote reported.
There are 538 electors. To be chosen as an elector, you must not be a federal Senator or Representative or hold any “office of trust or profit” in the United States. You also can’t serve as an elector if you gave comfort to an enemy or engaged in rebellion against the United States (this is a Civil War era requirement.) The name of the electors who will be casting their vote in each state are publicly available from sources like Wikipedia and the National Archives’ Electoral College page. The National Archives includes the certification from each state that officially lists the names.
The electors’ names that are currently available are listed below. These electors are either from the Democrat or Republican slate, depending on which candidate won in their state’s popular vote.
Alabama Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors for Alabama, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Jacquelyn Gay
- Jeana S. Boggs
- Joseph R. Fuller
- John H. Killian
- J. Elbert Peters
- Joan Reynolds
- Rick Pate
- Dennis H. Beavers
- John Wahl
Alaska Electors’ Names
Three electors are pledged to vote for Trump.
Arizona Electors’ Names
The following are the Democratic presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Steve Gallardo
- Luis Alberto Heredia
- Constance Jackson
- Sandra Kennedy
- Stephen Roe Lewis
- James McLaughlin
- Jonathan Nez
- Ned Norris
- Regina Romero
- Felicia Rotellini
- Fred Yamashita
Arkansas Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Doyle Webb
- Iverson Jackson
- Sharon Brooks
- Rod Soubers
- Ed Bethune
- J.D. McGehee
California Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Agustin Arreola
- Katherine Bancroft
- Kara Bechtle
- Brandon Benjamin
- Janine Bera
- Peter Bolland
- Mary Bowker
- Janice Brown
- Jacki Cisneros
- Marsha Conant
- Freddye Davis
- Steven Diebert
- Emily Dredd
- Lee Fink
- Bryan Fletcher
- Mark Gonzalez
- Madeline Handy
- Ronald Herrera
- Jihee Huh
- LaNiece Jones
- Elizabeth Kann
- David M. Kennedy
- Dona Kerkvliet-Varin
- Wallace Knox
- Vinzenz Koller
- Franklin Lima
- Christina Marquez
- Paul “Pete” McCloskey
- Thomas McInerney
- Jillian McNerney
- Nelida Mendoza
- Bettey Monroy
- Brock Neeley
- Alex Norman
- Jane Pandell
- Yolanda Parker
- William Prady
- Andre Quintero
- Amy Rao
- Kevin Sabellico Anne Sanger
- Mattie Scott
- Suzanne Singer
- Brian Solecki
- Erin Sturdivant
- Naomi Tomita
- Robert Torres
- Catherine Ward
- Karen Waters
- Shirley Weber
- Katherine Wilkinson
- Tayte Williams
- Rosalind Wyman
- Brandon Zavala
Colorado Electors
Nine Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.
Connecticut Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.
- Dana Barcellos Allen
- Susan Barrett
- Dominic Balletto Jr., Chair of the CT Democratic Party
- John Kalamarides, Chair of Wilton Democrats
- William Smith
- Myrna Watanabe
- Anthony Attanasio
Delaware Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.
- John Daniello
- Marla Blunt-Carter
- Marie Mayor
D.C. Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.
- Jacqueline Echavarria (At-Large)
- Meedie Bardonille (At-Large)
- Barbara Helmick (At-Large)
Florida Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Maximo Alvarez
- John Browning
- Marili Cancio
- Nelson Diaz
- Peter Feaman
- Jeffrey Feingold
- Randy Fine
- Jason Fischer
- Charlotte Flynt
- Gay Gaines
- Joe Gruters
- Roy Hinman
- James Holton
- Marva Johnson
- Belinda Keiser
- Kathleen King
- J.C. Martin
- Patrick Neal
- Kathleen Passidomo
- Daniel Perez
- Keith Perry
- Moshe Popack
- Diane Scherff
- Frank Schwerin
- Wilton Simpson
- Chris Sprowls
- Linda Stoch
- Tim Weisheyer
- Christian Ziegler
Georgia Electors’ Names
The following are the Democratic presidential electors for Georgia, pledged to vote for Biden.
- State Chair Nikema Williams
- Stacey Abrams
- Bob Trammell
- Steve Henson
- Calvin Smyre
- Van R. Johnson
- Wendy Davis – City Council, Rome GA
- Gloria Butler
- Deborah Gonzalez
- Bobby Fuse
- Sachin Varghese
- Fenika Miller
- Pedro Marin
- Rachel Paule
- Cathy Woolard
- Ben Myers
Hawaii Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Hermina ‘Mina’ Morita
- John William Bickel
- Kainoa Kaumeheiwa-Rego
- Michael Golojuch
Idaho Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Rod Beck
- Raul Labrador
- Janice McGeachin
- Melinda Smyser
Illinois Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Michelle A. Harris (District 1)
- Al Riley (District 2)
- Silvana Tabares (District 3)
- Omar Aquino (District 4)
- Cynthia Santos (District 5)
- Nancy Shepardson (District 6)
- Vera Davis (District 7) – Wife of Representative Danny Davi
- Michael Cudzik (District 8) – Chair, Schaumburg Area Democratic Party
- Michael Cabonargi (District 9)
- Lauren Beth Gash (District 10)
- Julia Kennedy Beckman (District 11)
- Jerry Costello (District 12)
- Jayne Mazzotti (District 13)
- Kristina Zahorik (District 14) – Chair, McHenry County Democratic Party
- Brandon Phelps (District 15)
- Christine Benson (District 16)
- Don Johnston (District 17)
- Sheila Stocks-Smith (District 18)
- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (At-Large)
- State Senator Don Harmon (At-Large)
Indiana Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Don E. Bates Jr.
- George Brown
- Beth Boyce
- James R. Buck
- Dana Dumezich
- Jeffery M. Heinzmann
- Brian L. Mowery
- Courtney Papa
- Edwin J. Simcox
- William Springer
- Matthew D. Whetstone
Iowa Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- David Chung
- Thad Nearmyer
- Ronald Forsell
- Kolby Dewitt
- Charlie Johnson
- Kurt Brown
Kansas Electors
Six Republican presidential electors are pledged to vote for Trump.
Kentucky Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors pledged to vote for Trump.
- Richard J. Grana (District 1)
- Laura LaRue (District 2)
- Jack L. Richardson IV (District 3)
- Earl Bush (District 4)
- Bob M. Hutchison (District 5)
- Ken Kearns II (District 6)
- Carol Rogers (At-large)
- Ellen Williams (At-large)
Louisiana Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors pledged to vote for Trump.
- Eric F. Skrmetta (District 1)
- Robert C. Monti (District 2)
- Ross Little, Jr. (District 3)
- Rodney Michael Collier (District 4)
- Kay Kellogg Katz (District 5)
- Beth A. Billings (District 6)
- Louis “Woody” Jenkins (At-Large)
- Vinson J. Serio (At-Large)
Maine Electors’ Names
The following are the presidential electors. Three are pledged for Biden and one is pledged for Trump.
- Jay Philbrick (Biden)
- Shenna Bellows (Biden)
- David Bright (Biden and a 2016 elector)
- Peter LaVerdiere (Trump)
Maryland Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.
- Sheree Sample-Hughes (District 1)
- Sachin Hebbar (District 2) – Candidate, State Representative
- Catalina Rodriguez-Lima (District 3)
- Gloria Lawlah (District 4) – State Secretary of Aging
- Kent Robertson (District 5)
- Patrick Hunt (District 6) – Chair, Garrett County Democratic Party
- Thelma T. Daley (District 7)
- Corynne Courpas (District 8) – Chair, Carroll County Democratic Party
- Kathleen Matthews (At-Large)
- Peter E. Perini, Sr. (At-Large) – City Council, Hagerstown
Massachusetts Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.
- Kate Donaghue (At-Large)
- Nicolle LaChapelle (At-Large) – Mayor, Easthampton
- Joseph F Kelly (At Large)
- Tom Larkin (At-Large)
- Robert Markell (At-Large) – Former Mayor, Springfield
- Linda Monteiro (At-Large)
- Jay Rivera (At-Large)
- Norma Shulman (At-Large)
- Ron Valerio (At-Large)
- Teresa Walsh (At-Large)
- Wayne Yeh (At-Large)
Michigan Electors’ Names
The following are the Democratic presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Chris Cracchiolo (District 1)
- Timothy Smith (District 2)
- Blake Mazurek (District 3)
- Bonnie Lauria (District 4)
- Bobbie Walton (District 5)
- Mark Miller (District 6)
- Connor Wood (District 7)
- Robin Smith (District 8)
- Walt Herzig (District 9)
- Carolyn Holley (District 10)
- Susan Nichols (District 11)
- Steven Rzeppa (District 12)
- Helen Moore (District 13)
- Michael Kerwin (District 14)
- Marseille Allen (At-Large)
- Chuck Browning (At-Large)
Minnesota Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Melvin Aanerud
- Muhammad Abdurrahman
- Joel Heller
- Nausheena Hussain
- Nancy Larson
- Mark Liebow
- Roxanne Mindeman
- Cheryl Poling
- Diana Tastad-Damer
- Travis Thompson
Mississippi Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Franc Lee
- Frank Bordeaux
- Bruce Martin
- Johnny McRight
- Terry Reeves
- John Dane, III
Missouri Electors
Ten Republican presidential electors are pledged to vote for Trump.
Montana Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Thelma Baker
- Becky Stockton
- Brad Tschida
Nebraska Electors’ Names
The following are Nebraska’s presidential electors. Four are pledged to vote for Trump and one is pledged for Biden.
- George Olmer (Trump)
- Teresa Ibach (Trump)
- Darlene Starman (Trump)
- Steve Nelson (Trump)
- Precious McKesson (Biden)
Nevada Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Judith Whitmer
- Sarah Mahler
- Joseph Throneberry
- Artemesia Blanco
- Gabrielle D’Ayr
- Yvanna Cancela
New Hampshire Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Mary Carey Foley
- Dana S. Hilliard
- Steve Shurtleff
- Donna Soucy
New Jersey Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Edward Kologi
- Mike Beson
- Richard Berdnik
- Kelly Ganges
- Brendan Gill
- LeRoy Jones
- Matt Platkin
- Tammy Murphy
- Saily Avelenda
- Francesca Giarratana
- Lynn Hurwitz
- Roberta Kirpinecz
- Jill Kotner
- Derya Taskin
New Mexico Electors
Five Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.
New York Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Stuart H. Applebaum
- Byron Brown
- Mario F. Cilento
- Bill Clinton
- Hillary Clinton
- Andrew Cuomo
- Alphonso David
- Rubén Díaz Jr.
- Thomas DiNapoli
- Hazel Dukes
- Thomas J. Garry
- George K. Gresham
- Carl Heastie
- Kathy Hochul
- Judith Hunter
- Jay Jacobs
- Letitia James
- Corey Johnson
- Gary S. LaBarbera
- June O’Neill
- Katherine M. Sheehan
- Anastasia Somoza
- Andrea Stewart-Cousins
- Scott Stringer
- Mary Sullivan
- Christine C. Quinn
- Xiao Wang
- Lovely Warren
- Rhonda “Randi” Weingarten
North Carolina Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Thomas Hill
- Edwin Gavin
- David Wickersham
- Angie Cutlip
- Jonathan Fletcher
- Tina Forsberg
- Chauncey Lambeth
- Susan Mills
- Daniel Barry
- Danny Overcash
- Mark Delk
- Melissa Taylor
- Blake Williams
- Michelle Nix
- Michael Whatley
North Dakota Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Sandy J. Boehler
- Ray Holmberg
- Robert Wefald
Ohio Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Ken Blackwell (District 1)
- Bonnie Ward (District 2)
- Barbara Clark (District 3)
- Keith Cheney (District 4)
- Mark Wagoner (District 5)
- Dave Johnson (District 6)
- Joy Padgett (District 7)
- Patti Alderson (District 8)
- Steve Loomis (District 9)
- Rob Scott (District 10)
- Patricia Weber (District 11)
- Bob Paduchik (District 12)
- Karen Arshinkoff (District 13)
- Jim Wert (District 14)
- Jim Canepa (District 15)
- Jane Timken (District 16)
- Madison Gesiotto (At-large)
- Darrell Scott (At-large)
Oklahoma Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Ronda Vuillemont-Smith
- Lonnie Lu Anderson
- Chris Martin
- Steve Fair
- Linda Huggard
- A.J. Ferate
- Carolyn McLarty
Oregon Electors
Seven Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.
Pennsylvania Electors’ Names
The following are the Democratic presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.
- Nina Ahmad
- Val Arkoosh
- Cindy Bass
- Richard Bloomingdale
- Ryan Boyer
- Paige Gebhardt Cognetti – Mayor, Scranton PA
- Daisy Cruz
- Kathy Dahlkemper
- Janet Diaz
- Virginia McGregor – Deputy Finance Chair, DNC
- Charles Hadley
- Jordan A. Harris
- Malcolm Kenyatta
- Gerald Lawrence
- Clifford Levine
- Nancy Mills
- Marian Moskowitz
- Josh Shapiro
- Sharif Street
- Constance H. Williams
Rhode Island Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.
- Elizabeth Beretta Perik
- James A. Diossa, Mayor of Central Falls RI
- Joseph Robert Paolino, Jr.
- Sabina Matos
South Carolina Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Terry Hardesty (District 1)
- Jim Ulmer (District 2)
- JoAnn Burroughs (District 3)
- Suzette Jordan (District 4)
- Brandon Newton (District 5)
- Sandra Bryan (District 6)
- Gerri McDaniel (District 7)
- Drew McKissick (At-Large)
- Cindy Costa (At-Large)
South Dakota Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Kristi Noem
- Larry Rhoden
- Jason Ravnsborg
Tennessee Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Paul Chapman
- Cindy Hatcher
- Tina Benkiser
- John Stanbery
- Beverly Knight-Hurley
- Mary Ann Parks
- Jim Looney
- Kathy Bryson
- Terry Roland
- Scott Smith
- Julia Atchley-Pace
Texas Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Marcia Daughtrey
- Steven Howell
- Jim Pikl
- Donnie Wisenbaker
- Jimmy Weaver
- Michael Sabat
- Nancy Scott
- Bill O’Sullivan
- Dawn Elliott
- Mark Ramsey
- Matthew Stringer
- Rena Peden
- Tom Roller
- Kathleen Nenninger
- Sean O’Brien
- Thomas Edward Reynolds
- James Gaines
- Tamon Hamlett
- David Bruegel
- Ken Mercer
- Richard “Tex” Hall
- Mike Gibson
- Maj. Marco A. Rodriguez
- Dave Gebhart
- Mary Jane Avery
- Peyton Inge
- Gene Seaman
- Ruby Manen
- Randy Orr
- Harry Zenner
- Paul Matthews
- Matt Patrick
- Carol Daley
- Charles Hasse
- Naomi Narvaiz
- Debra Risinger
- Karen Newton
- Briscoe Cain
Utah Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Sean Reyes
- Greg Hughes
Vermont Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Terje Anderson
- Linda V. Gravell
- Kesha Ram
Virginia Electors
Thirteen Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.
Washington Electors’ Names
The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Martin Chaney (District 1)
- Jack Arends (District 2)
- Jackie Lane (District 3)
- Patsy Whitefoot (District 4)
- Nancy Monacelli (District 5)
- Julie Johnson (District 6)
- Sophia Danenberg (District 7)
- Jen Carter (District 8)
- Bryan Kesterson (District 9)
- Julian Wheeler (District 10)
- Santiago Ramos (At-large)
- Payton Swinford (At-large)
West Virginia Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Lewis Rexroad (District 1)
- Beth Bloch (District 2)
- Jim Justice (District 3)
- Paul Hartling (At-Large)
- Gary Duncan (At-Large)
Wisconsin Electors’ Names
The following are the Democratic presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.
- Mag Andrietsch (District 1)
- Shelia Stubbs (District 2)
- Ron Martin (District 3)
- Mandela Barnes (District 4)
- Khary Penebaker (District 5)
- Mary Arnold (District 6)
- Patty Schachtner (District 7)
- Shannon Holsey (District 8)
- Tony Evers (At-Large)
- Ben Wikler (At-Large)
Wyoming Electors’ Names
The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.
- Karl Allred
- Doug Chamberlain
- Marti Halverson
