Electoral College Names: Who Are the Electors Who Will Vote for President?

President-Elect Joe Biden won both the electoral college vote and the popular vote, but President Donald Trump’s attorneys and others have been contesting the election and filing lawsuits over the results. On December 14, the members of each state’s electoral college will cast their votes for President. Who are the members of the electoral college? A list of electors’ names is below.

Electors typically vote for the person who won the popular vote in their state, but not always. In some states, electors can vote for anyone they wish, even if the person is not Trump or Biden. Some states, however, use laws or pledges to bind their electors to vote for a specific candidate. In fact, 33 states and D.C. have rules requiring electors to vote for their pledge, but about half don’t enforce these, FairVote reported.

There are 538 electors. To be chosen as an elector, you must not be a federal Senator or Representative or hold any “office of trust or profit” in the United States. You also can’t serve as an elector if you gave comfort to an enemy or engaged in rebellion against the United States (this is a Civil War era requirement.) The name of the electors who will be casting their vote in each state are publicly available from sources like Wikipedia and the National Archives’ Electoral College page. The National Archives includes the certification from each state that officially lists the names.

The electors’ names that are currently available are listed below. These electors are either from the Democrat or Republican slate, depending on which candidate won in their state’s popular vote.

Alabama Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors for Alabama, pledged to vote for Trump.

Jacquelyn Gay

Jeana S. Boggs

Joseph R. Fuller

John H. Killian

J. Elbert Peters

Joan Reynolds

Rick Pate

Dennis H. Beavers

John Wahl

Alaska Electors’ Names

Three electors are pledged to vote for Trump.

Arizona Electors’ Names

The following are the Democratic presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Steve Gallardo

Luis Alberto Heredia

Constance Jackson

Sandra Kennedy

Stephen Roe Lewis

James McLaughlin

Jonathan Nez

Ned Norris

Regina Romero

Felicia Rotellini

Fred Yamashita

Arkansas Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Doyle Webb

Iverson Jackson

Sharon Brooks

Rod Soubers

Ed Bethune

J.D. McGehee

California Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Agustin Arreola

Katherine Bancroft

Kara Bechtle

Brandon Benjamin

Janine Bera

Peter Bolland

Mary Bowker

Janice Brown

Jacki Cisneros

Marsha Conant

Freddye Davis

Steven Diebert

Emily Dredd

Lee Fink

Bryan Fletcher

Mark Gonzalez

Madeline Handy

Ronald Herrera

Jihee Huh

LaNiece Jones

Elizabeth Kann

David M. Kennedy

Dona Kerkvliet-Varin

Wallace Knox

Vinzenz Koller

Franklin Lima

Christina Marquez

Paul “Pete” McCloskey

Thomas McInerney

Jillian McNerney

Nelida Mendoza

Bettey Monroy

Brock Neeley

Alex Norman

Jane Pandell

Yolanda Parker

William Prady

Andre Quintero

Amy Rao

Kevin Sabellico Anne Sanger

Mattie Scott

Suzanne Singer

Brian Solecki

Erin Sturdivant

Naomi Tomita

Robert Torres

Catherine Ward

Karen Waters

Shirley Weber

Katherine Wilkinson

Tayte Williams

Rosalind Wyman

Brandon Zavala

Colorado Electors

Nine Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.

Connecticut Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.

Dana Barcellos Allen

Susan Barrett

Dominic Balletto Jr., Chair of the CT Democratic Party

John Kalamarides, Chair of Wilton Democrats

William Smith

Myrna Watanabe

Anthony Attanasio

Delaware Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.

John Daniello

Marla Blunt-Carter

Marie Mayor

D.C. Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.

Jacqueline Echavarria (At-Large)

Meedie Bardonille (At-Large)

Barbara Helmick (At-Large)

Florida Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Maximo Alvarez

John Browning

Marili Cancio

Nelson Diaz

Peter Feaman

Jeffrey Feingold

Randy Fine

Jason Fischer

Charlotte Flynt

Gay Gaines

Joe Gruters

Roy Hinman

James Holton

Marva Johnson

Belinda Keiser

Kathleen King

J.C. Martin

Patrick Neal

Kathleen Passidomo

Daniel Perez

Keith Perry

Moshe Popack

Diane Scherff

Frank Schwerin

Wilton Simpson

Chris Sprowls

Linda Stoch

Tim Weisheyer

Christian Ziegler

Georgia Electors’ Names

The following are the Democratic presidential electors for Georgia, pledged to vote for Biden.

State Chair Nikema Williams

Stacey Abrams

Bob Trammell

Steve Henson

Calvin Smyre

Van R. Johnson

Wendy Davis – City Council, Rome GA

Gloria Butler

Deborah Gonzalez

Bobby Fuse

Sachin Varghese

Fenika Miller

Pedro Marin

Rachel Paule

Cathy Woolard

Ben Myers

Hawaii Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Hermina ‘Mina’ Morita

John William Bickel

Kainoa Kaumeheiwa-Rego

Michael Golojuch

Idaho Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Rod Beck

Raul Labrador

Janice McGeachin

Melinda Smyser

Illinois Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Michelle A. Harris (District 1)

Al Riley (District 2)

Silvana Tabares (District 3)

Omar Aquino (District 4)

Cynthia Santos (District 5)

Nancy Shepardson (District 6)

Vera Davis (District 7) – Wife of Representative Danny Davi

Michael Cudzik (District 8) – Chair, Schaumburg Area Democratic Party

Michael Cabonargi (District 9)

Lauren Beth Gash (District 10)

Julia Kennedy Beckman (District 11)

Jerry Costello (District 12)

Jayne Mazzotti (District 13)

Kristina Zahorik (District 14) – Chair, McHenry County Democratic Party

Brandon Phelps (District 15)

Christine Benson (District 16)

Don Johnston (District 17)

Sheila Stocks-Smith (District 18)

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (At-Large)

State Senator Don Harmon (At-Large)

Indiana Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Don E. Bates Jr.

George Brown

Beth Boyce

James R. Buck

Dana Dumezich

Jeffery M. Heinzmann

Brian L. Mowery

Courtney Papa

Edwin J. Simcox

William Springer

Matthew D. Whetstone

Iowa Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

David Chung

Thad Nearmyer

Ronald Forsell

Kolby Dewitt

Charlie Johnson

Kurt Brown

Kansas Electors

Six Republican presidential electors are pledged to vote for Trump.

Kentucky Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors pledged to vote for Trump.

Richard J. Grana (District 1)

Laura LaRue (District 2)

Jack L. Richardson IV (District 3)

Earl Bush (District 4)

Bob M. Hutchison (District 5)

Ken Kearns II (District 6)

Carol Rogers (At-large)

Ellen Williams (At-large)

Louisiana Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors pledged to vote for Trump.

Eric F. Skrmetta (District 1)

Robert C. Monti (District 2)

Ross Little, Jr. (District 3)

Rodney Michael Collier (District 4)

Kay Kellogg Katz (District 5)

Beth A. Billings (District 6)

Louis “Woody” Jenkins (At-Large)

Vinson J. Serio (At-Large)

Maine Electors’ Names

The following are the presidential electors. Three are pledged for Biden and one is pledged for Trump.

Jay Philbrick (Biden)

Shenna Bellows (Biden)

David Bright (Biden and a 2016 elector)

Peter LaVerdiere (Trump)

Maryland Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.

Sheree Sample-Hughes (District 1)

Sachin Hebbar (District 2) – Candidate, State Representative

Catalina Rodriguez-Lima (District 3)

Gloria Lawlah (District 4) – State Secretary of Aging

Kent Robertson (District 5)

Patrick Hunt (District 6) – Chair, Garrett County Democratic Party

Thelma T. Daley (District 7)

Corynne Courpas (District 8) – Chair, Carroll County Democratic Party

Kathleen Matthews (At-Large)

Peter E. Perini, Sr. (At-Large) – City Council, Hagerstown

Massachusetts Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.

Kate Donaghue (At-Large)

Nicolle LaChapelle (At-Large) – Mayor, Easthampton

Joseph F Kelly (At Large)

Tom Larkin (At-Large)

Robert Markell (At-Large) – Former Mayor, Springfield

Linda Monteiro (At-Large)

Jay Rivera (At-Large)

Norma Shulman (At-Large)

Ron Valerio (At-Large)

Teresa Walsh (At-Large)

Wayne Yeh (At-Large)

Michigan Electors’ Names

The following are the Democratic presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Chris Cracchiolo (District 1)

Timothy Smith (District 2)

Blake Mazurek (District 3)

Bonnie Lauria (District 4)

Bobbie Walton (District 5)

Mark Miller (District 6)

Connor Wood (District 7)

Robin Smith (District 8)

Walt Herzig (District 9)

Carolyn Holley (District 10)

Susan Nichols (District 11)

Steven Rzeppa (District 12)

Helen Moore (District 13)

Michael Kerwin (District 14)

Marseille Allen (At-Large)

Chuck Browning (At-Large)

Minnesota Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Melvin Aanerud

Muhammad Abdurrahman

Joel Heller

Nausheena Hussain

Nancy Larson

Mark Liebow

Roxanne Mindeman

Cheryl Poling

Diana Tastad-Damer

Travis Thompson

Mississippi Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Franc Lee

Frank Bordeaux

Bruce Martin

Johnny McRight

Terry Reeves

John Dane, III

Missouri Electors

Ten Republican presidential electors are pledged to vote for Trump.

Montana Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Thelma Baker

Becky Stockton

Brad Tschida

Nebraska Electors’ Names

The following are Nebraska’s presidential electors. Four are pledged to vote for Trump and one is pledged for Biden.

George Olmer (Trump)

Teresa Ibach (Trump)

Darlene Starman (Trump)

Steve Nelson (Trump)

Precious McKesson (Biden)

Nevada Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Judith Whitmer

Sarah Mahler

Joseph Throneberry

Artemesia Blanco

Gabrielle D’Ayr

Yvanna Cancela

New Hampshire Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Mary Carey Foley

Dana S. Hilliard

Steve Shurtleff

Donna Soucy

New Jersey Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Edward Kologi

Mike Beson

Richard Berdnik

Kelly Ganges

Brendan Gill

LeRoy Jones

Matt Platkin

Tammy Murphy

Saily Avelenda

Francesca Giarratana

Lynn Hurwitz

Roberta Kirpinecz

Jill Kotner

Derya Taskin

New Mexico Electors

Five Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.

New York Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Stuart H. Applebaum

Byron Brown

Mario F. Cilento

Bill Clinton

Hillary Clinton

Andrew Cuomo

Alphonso David

Rubén Díaz Jr.

Thomas DiNapoli

Hazel Dukes

Thomas J. Garry

George K. Gresham

Carl Heastie

Kathy Hochul

Judith Hunter

Jay Jacobs

Letitia James

Corey Johnson

Gary S. LaBarbera

June O’Neill

Katherine M. Sheehan

Anastasia Somoza

Andrea Stewart-Cousins

Scott Stringer

Mary Sullivan

Christine C. Quinn

Xiao Wang

Lovely Warren

Rhonda “Randi” Weingarten

North Carolina Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Thomas Hill

Edwin Gavin

David Wickersham

Angie Cutlip

Jonathan Fletcher

Tina Forsberg

Chauncey Lambeth

Susan Mills

Daniel Barry

Danny Overcash

Mark Delk

Melissa Taylor

Blake Williams

Michelle Nix

Michael Whatley

North Dakota Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Sandy J. Boehler

Ray Holmberg

Robert Wefald

Ohio Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Ken Blackwell (District 1)

Bonnie Ward (District 2)

Barbara Clark (District 3)

Keith Cheney (District 4)

Mark Wagoner (District 5)

Dave Johnson (District 6)

Joy Padgett (District 7)

Patti Alderson (District 8)

Steve Loomis (District 9)

Rob Scott (District 10)

Patricia Weber (District 11)

Bob Paduchik (District 12)

Karen Arshinkoff (District 13)

Jim Wert (District 14)

Jim Canepa (District 15)

Jane Timken (District 16)

Madison Gesiotto (At-large)

Darrell Scott (At-large)

Oklahoma Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Ronda Vuillemont-Smith

Lonnie Lu Anderson

Chris Martin

Steve Fair

Linda Huggard

A.J. Ferate

Carolyn McLarty

Oregon Electors

Seven Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.

Pennsylvania Electors’ Names

The following are the Democratic presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.

Nina Ahmad

Val Arkoosh

Cindy Bass

Richard Bloomingdale

Ryan Boyer

Paige Gebhardt Cognetti – Mayor, Scranton PA

Daisy Cruz

Kathy Dahlkemper

Janet Diaz

Virginia McGregor – Deputy Finance Chair, DNC

Charles Hadley

Jordan A. Harris

Malcolm Kenyatta

Gerald Lawrence

Clifford Levine

Nancy Mills

Marian Moskowitz

Josh Shapiro

Sharif Street

Constance H. Williams

Rhode Island Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors pledged to vote for Biden.

Elizabeth Beretta Perik

James A. Diossa, Mayor of Central Falls RI

Joseph Robert Paolino, Jr.

Sabina Matos

South Carolina Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Terry Hardesty (District 1)

Jim Ulmer (District 2)

JoAnn Burroughs (District 3)

Suzette Jordan (District 4)

Brandon Newton (District 5)

Sandra Bryan (District 6)

Gerri McDaniel (District 7)

Drew McKissick (At-Large)

Cindy Costa (At-Large)

South Dakota Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Kristi Noem

Larry Rhoden

Jason Ravnsborg

Tennessee Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Paul Chapman

Cindy Hatcher

Tina Benkiser

John Stanbery

Beverly Knight-Hurley

Mary Ann Parks

Jim Looney

Kathy Bryson

Terry Roland

Scott Smith

Julia Atchley-Pace

Texas Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Marcia Daughtrey

Steven Howell

Jim Pikl

Donnie Wisenbaker

Jimmy Weaver

Michael Sabat

Nancy Scott

Bill O’Sullivan

Dawn Elliott

Mark Ramsey

Matthew Stringer

Rena Peden

Tom Roller

Kathleen Nenninger

Sean O’Brien

Thomas Edward Reynolds

James Gaines

Tamon Hamlett

David Bruegel

Ken Mercer

Richard “Tex” Hall

Mike Gibson

Maj. Marco A. Rodriguez

Dave Gebhart

Mary Jane Avery

Peyton Inge

Gene Seaman

Ruby Manen

Randy Orr

Harry Zenner

Paul Matthews

Matt Patrick

Carol Daley

Charles Hasse

Naomi Narvaiz

Debra Risinger

Karen Newton

Briscoe Cain

Utah Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Sean Reyes

Greg Hughes

Vermont Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Terje Anderson

Linda V. Gravell

Kesha Ram

Virginia Electors

Thirteen Democrat presidential electors are pledged to vote for Biden.

Washington Electors’ Names

The following are the Democrat presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Martin Chaney (District 1)

Jack Arends (District 2)

Jackie Lane (District 3)

Patsy Whitefoot (District 4)

Nancy Monacelli (District 5)

Julie Johnson (District 6)

Sophia Danenberg (District 7)

Jen Carter (District 8)

Bryan Kesterson (District 9)

Julian Wheeler (District 10)

Santiago Ramos (At-large)

Payton Swinford (At-large)

West Virginia Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Lewis Rexroad (District 1)

Beth Bloch (District 2)

Jim Justice (District 3)

Paul Hartling (At-Large)

Gary Duncan (At-Large)

Wisconsin Electors’ Names

The following are the Democratic presidential electors, pledged to vote for Biden.

Mag Andrietsch (District 1)

Shelia Stubbs (District 2)

Ron Martin (District 3)

Mandela Barnes (District 4)

Khary Penebaker (District 5)

Mary Arnold (District 6)

Patty Schachtner (District 7)

Shannon Holsey (District 8)

Tony Evers (At-Large)

Ben Wikler (At-Large)

Wyoming Electors’ Names

The following are the Republican presidential electors, pledged to vote for Trump.

Karl Allred

Doug Chamberlain

Marti Halverson

