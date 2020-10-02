Ellen Sturm, a Personal Injury Lawyer at Cellino & Barnes, Is Also Steve Barnes’s Girlfriend

Ellen Sturm is a lawyer with Cellino & Barnes law firm and was Steve Barnes’ girlfriend.

On October 2, Steve Barnes’ private plane crashed with two fatalities en route from Manchester, New Hampshire, to Buffalo, New York, in the town of Corfu, New York. Barnes was one of the founders of Cellino & Barnes, a nationally famous personal injury law firm.

WBEN’s Tom Puckett reports that Barnes was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

According to Sturm’s profile on Cellino & Barnes’ website, she specializes in personal injury law. Sturm graduated from law school at the University of Buffalo in 2001 where she finished at the tope of her class.

Sturm is licensed to practice law in New York, Delaware and Florida. Prior to working at Cellino & Barnes, Sturm worked at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, in Philadelphia. Sturm was previously a law clerk for Judge Eugene F. Pigott, a senior judge of the court of appeals in New York state. Sturm has been at Cellino & Barnes since 2009.

In February 2020, during the public break-up of Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes’s legal practice, it widely reported that Sturm accused Cellino of unethically profitting from a successful case.

Sturm claimed that Cellino made “several million dollars from the settlement” while Sturm never received her pre-agreed cut of $936,220. As a result of not receiving her settlement, Sturm sued Cellino for more than $3.7 million. Sturm worked on the case with Steve Barnes’s brother, Richard, who worked at Cellino & Barnes for 16 years. According to the lawsuit, “Ross is fond of complaining about Ellen Sturm and Richard Barnes.”

The Buffalo News reported in February 2020 that in 2012, Barnes objected to Ross Cellino wanting to hire his daughter, Jeanna, a job at the firm. Jeanna Cellino is a 2012 University of Buffalo Law School. The Buffalo News report said that Barnes objected because he did not want “nepotism” in the firm.

On her Cellino & Barnes profile, Sturm says that the “resilient spirits” and “the courage to go on in the face of adversity” are the qualities she sees regularly in her clients. Sturm says, “I take very seriously my commitment to do absolutely the best job that I can for them.”

