Eminem’s Spaghetti Restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti: Address, Hours

Yes, it’s true. Eminem has a spaghetti restaurant. It’s called “Mom’s Spaghetti.”

Where is it located? It’s normally only based in Detroit, Michigan, which is where Eminem was raised and lives. However, the restaurant has also been hosting pop-ups in Los Angeles for Super Bowl 2022.

The hours in Detroit are: Mon-Sat: 4PM-12AM | Sun: 3PM-12AM

The address in Detroit is: 2131 Woodward Avenue in Detroit, in the alley next to Union Assembly.

You can find the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant website here. The website touts the Los Angeles ventures. The Los Angeles pop-up was located at 820 S. Spring St., in Los Angeles, California, from February 9-13, 2022. However, that location is sold out, according to the website. The website says you can still order through Postmates through February 13. Uncle Paulie’s Deli was rebranded to be the spaghetti pop-up, according to LA Eater. The spaghetti is designed to taste “like it’s straight from the jar,” the site reported.

The restaurant also has an Instagram page.

Moms spaghetti it’s alllllll ready Detroit! Come thru Wednesday 🍝 info on the site – https://t.co/b49UQxAhnx pic.twitter.com/PsXgPqNXY2 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 28, 2021

The Restaurant Is Based on Eminem’s Lyrics

The spaghetti restaurant is based on lyrics from Eminem’s 2002 song “Lose Yourself,” which hit number one and features this passage, according to NBC Los Angeles:

His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti

He’s nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready

According to the Detroit News, Eminem also did a spaghetti pop-up when his “Revival” album was released, and the dish has been served at festivals where he appeared.

Here’s video from the “Mom’s Spaghetti” opening in Detroit:





Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant – Opening 9/29/21 – Detroit, MI Mom's Spaghetti Restaurant – Opening 9/29/21 – Detroit, MI eminem.com facebook.com/eminem twitter.com/eminem instagram.com/eminem shadyrecords.com facebook.com/shadyrecords twitter.com/shadyrecords instagram.com/shadyrecords 2021-09-28T00:02:11Z

The menu lists spaghetti for $10 and $14 with meatballs, vegan “rabbit balls” for $15, a “s’ghetti sandwich” for $13, and soda for $3. Rabbit was the name of Eminem’s character in the movie based on his life, “8 Mile.”

According to Barstool Sports, “Mom’s Spaghetti is located directly across the street from Comerica Park, where the Tigers play. It’s actually inside Union Assembly, a namesake restaurant from the Union Joints guys. It’s 3 levels with a rooftop patio (that’s very well heated) that overlooks the ballpark and most of downtown.” The site recommended the spaghetti and the experience at the restaurant.

The Restaurant Is Doing Pop Ups in Los Angeles For the Super Bowl

According to NBC Los Angeles, Eminem’s spaghetti restaurant is serving up plates of noodles in Los Angeles, California, for Super Bowl 2022, because Eminem is performing during the halftime show.

“LA, consider your sweaters warned. @Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up is in town until 2/13, only available for delivery with Postmates,” the Instagram page for the restaurant indicates.

When the restaurant in Detroit first opened in 2021, fans lined up for hours to get in, according to The Detroit News, and Eminem made a surprise appearance.

“It started as a crazy experiment,” Curt Catallo, co-owner of Union Joints, told the Detroit News. “It was never meant to be the best spaghetti in the world, but rather was conceptualized to taste like reheated day-old pasta.”

