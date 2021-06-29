England vs Germany 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rivals England and Germany are set to go head to head in a juggernaut round of 16 showdown at Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Germany and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

England vs Germany Preview

England hasn’t had the most explosive offensive attack so far at Euro 2020, but they were able to keep three clean sheets in the group stage, notching a pair of 1-0 wins against the Czech Republic and Croatia and a scoreless draw vs. Scotland.

As a reward for finishing atop their group, England gets Germany for their Round of 16 matchup.

“We’ve been knocking down those milestones for the last three or four years and I think that’s been our mindset, that it doesn’t matter what’s gone previously. We’ve seen that history can be created and I think the players relish that challenge and we should see it as a challenge rather than be fearful of it,” England manager Gareth Southgate said. “I think it’s that fearlessness that we hold as a team and the opportunity that’s there and I think that’s how the players see it for the game with Germany.”

Germany came away battle-tested from their group, going 1-1-1. The Germans beat Portugal, lost to France and tied Hungary.

“It’s all or nothing from here on in. We have been erratic, but we know that we can be strong if we manage to get a few things right on the pitch. If we don’t, it gets tricky for us. It’s going to be a completely different type of match against England and we should benefit from that. England are at home and they will have to attack. It will be more open than against Hungary, but we must absolutely be on our toes.”

While England has been able to win with their defensive mindset, Germany has not been able to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games.

“I think that both teams have enough confidence to say: ‘It is our turn today. We will win and reach the next round.’ That’s what makes this so interesting. The decisive aspect will be to avoid conceding,” Germany forward Thomas Müller said. “We’ve not managed to keep a clean sheet enough in the recent past. We can only be successful if we function as a unit. We don’t have individuals who outshine everyone else in the world of football. But we have a lot of players who understand that they can make an important contribution to the collective.”

England is +150 to win the match in regulation, while Germany comes in at +190. The total for the match is at 2.5 goals.

Predicted line-ups (per UEFA.com)

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Misses next match if booked: Foden

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Goretzka, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller, Gnabry

Misses next match if booked: Ginter, Gündoğan, Havertz, Kimmich, Sané

