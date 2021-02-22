Where to Watch New Zealand vs England Women’s Cricket in US

England will face off against New Zealand Monday in the first of three ODI matches at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs England Preview

The New Zealand Women will take on the English Women’s team in a series consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is, which kick off February 23 and end on March 6.

Both groups are fresh from playing a second warm up match, with the White Ferns topping England by 30 runs. The English side won the first warm up, going 299 for 9, beating New Zealand 279 for 6 (Down 97) by 20 runs. Still, considering New Zealand has won five ODIs against England since 2010, winning the second warm up is an encouraging development. The White Ferns have also suffered nine defeats in a row, and they could use any momentum they can pick up.

Regarding the loss to New Zealand in warm ups, right-handed batsman Heather Knight of England said she thinks plenty of good will come out of it.

“I’d much rather a warm-up game like that than one where you win easily. Credit to them, they gave us a bit of a humbling. We were a little bit off the pace in a number of areas. We did some really good stuff but, getting back into the groove of 50-over cricket, you have to do those things for a lot longer, and more consistently,” Knight said.

“But in my opinion these two games have been really good preparation and they’ll really sharpen us up for that first ODI when we need to be hitting our straps against New Zealand in a week or so. It was perfect really – exactly what we needed to be able to sharpen up and get match-ready because obviously we haven’t played ODI cricket for a long time,” the English captain added.

While England remains the heavy favorite, it will be interesting to see if New Zealand can pick up where it left off after the warm up win. Here’s a look at the lineups for both squads:

England squad: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu

England vs New Zealand Three-Game ODI Schedule: