England vs Croatia Euro 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch in US

England and Croatia will clash in a Group D showdown in the Euro 2020 tournament on Sunday, June 13.

In the United States, the match (9 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of England vs Croatia and every other Euro 2020 match (which will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch England vs Croatia live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch England vs Croatia live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for Euro 2020, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch England vs Croatia live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch England vs Croatia live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch England vs Croatia live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. ABC matches (labeled as ESPN3) can be watched this way for free if you’re signed in to a participating Internet Service Provider, but even if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log-in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

England vs Croatia Preview

The English side enter this one winners of six straight, while Croatia has gone 2-1-3 over its last six games. These two squads tend to deliver exciting matches, with the 2018 World Cup semifinal coming to mind. Croatia came from behind to beat England, 2-1, in a memorable victory that will likely give the team confidence here despite being the underdog.

“Our midfielders can play against anyone,” Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic said heading into the match. “I think our midfield is better than theirs, so I hope that is somewhere we can do well. That’s where I see a big opportunity for us. I’m not saying their midfielders are not as good individually, they are very good midfielders – but considering Luka [Modric], Mateo [Kovacic], [Marcelo] Brozovic, [Ivan] Perisic and [Nikola] Vlasic are all in excellent form at the moment I think that is where we have a big opportunity.”

England is among the favorites to win the tourney, riding high after beating Romania, 1-0 in its most recent match on June 6.

“We are constantly talking as a coaching staff, constantly looking at the players and looking at the opponent,” Southgate said last week. “Because the best team for the game with Croatia may not be the best team for the game with Scotland. We have to make sure we get those calls right.”

On the injury front, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are doubtful for England, while Croatia should be going into this game fully healthy. Here’s a look at the rosters and predicted starting lineups for both teams:

English Roster:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Ben White (Brighton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Dortmund)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Croatian Roster:

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Simon Sluga (Luton)

Defenders: Borna Barisic (Rangers), Domagoj Bradaric (LOSC Lille), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warszawa), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Mile Skoric (Osijek), Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moskva), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Luka Ivanusec (Dinamo Zagreb)

Forwards: Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Rebic (AC Milan)

England Probable Starting Lineup: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Croatia Probable Starting Lineup: Dominik Livakovic, Sime Vrsaljko, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Ante Rebic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

